-
In Pictures: Liverpool fans line streets for heroes’ homecoming parade
BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
Thousands of Liverpool fans took to the city’s streets on Sunday to welcome home their heroes following their Champions League victory over Tottenham in Madrid.
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/in-pictures-liverpool-fans-line-streets-for-heroes-homecoming-parade-38172317.html
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article38172302.ece/360a0/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_1
- Email
Thousands of Liverpool fans took to the city’s streets on Sunday to welcome home their heroes following their Champions League victory over Tottenham in Madrid.
Press Association