Belfast Telegraph

Hi °C | Lo °C | WEATHER

Home News UK

In Pictures: Liverpool fans line streets for heroes’ homecoming parade

Liverpool returned home to parade the Champions League trophy on Sunday.

Liverpool players and staff on the bus during the Champions League Winners Parade in Liverpool (Danny Lawson/PA)
Liverpool players and staff on the bus during the Champions League Winners Parade in Liverpool (Danny Lawson/PA)

Thousands of Liverpool fans took to the city’s streets on Sunday to welcome home their heroes following their Champions League victory over Tottenham in Madrid.

bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243276740
The parade bus passes through Liverpool (Barrington Coombs/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243276229
Thousands of fans took to the streets (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243275825
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the open-top bus (Barrington Coombs/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243276296
Fans cheer for their heroes (Barrington Coombs/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243275631
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson (centre) and team-mates show off the trophy (Barrington Coombs/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243277109
Fans filled the city centre (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243275748
Sadio Mane during the parade (Barrington Coombs/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243275709
It’s official..! (Barrington Coombs/P{A)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243275472
Dejan Lovren and Mohamed Salah proudly display their medals (Barrington Coombs/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243276578
Fans fly the flag (Dave Howarth/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243277092
Liverpool fans seek a better view of the parade (Richard Sellers/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243277160
The excitement was too much for some (Richard Sellers/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243277199
Agile fans seek out a better vantage point (Richard Sellers/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243277266
Celebrations in the city centre (Richard Sellers/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243280076
Fireworks are set off from the Liver Building (Barrington Coombs/PA)
bpanews_663b843f-c208-4c49-becd-bf7dd4957ae9_embedded243280077
The air was turned red during the procession (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Press Association

Popular

Nightlife Galleries

From Belfast Telegraph