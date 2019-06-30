Belfast Telegraph

Hi °C | Lo °C | WEATHER

Home News UK

In pictures: Pooches dress up for Furbabies Dog Show

Pooches dressed as unicorns and even Pablo Picasso for the Furbabies Dog Show in Wetherby.

Show mascot Genevieve the Long Coat Chihuahua wearing a fairy dress (Danny Lawson/PA)
Show mascot Genevieve the Long Coat Chihuahua wearing a fairy dress (Danny Lawson/PA)

A collection of dogs have put on fancy dress for a dog show with a difference in West Yorkshire.

bpanews_d020c441-1af5-4de7-a3bc-5ad009e0a894_embedded243838969
Gizmo the Shih Tzu dog dressed as a unicorn (Danny Lawson/PA)

Pooches dressed up as unicorns and even Pablo Picasso for the Furbabies Dog Show in Wetherby.

bpanews_d020c441-1af5-4de7-a3bc-5ad009e0a894_embedded243838945
Magic the Border Collie dog wearing a ‘Ladies day at the races’ themed dress (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_d020c441-1af5-4de7-a3bc-5ad009e0a894_embedded243838885
Show mascot Genevieve the Long Coat Chihuahua wearing a fairy dress (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_d020c441-1af5-4de7-a3bc-5ad009e0a894_embedded243838888
Tallulah the Pomeranian dog wearing a pageant dress (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_d020c441-1af5-4de7-a3bc-5ad009e0a894_embedded243838857
Bella the Shih Tzu wearing a maritime themed dress (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_d020c441-1af5-4de7-a3bc-5ad009e0a894_embedded241948367
Long Coat Chihuahua Genevieve Catalaya Evanggzine wears an orange dress (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_d020c441-1af5-4de7-a3bc-5ad009e0a894_embedded241948082
Dolly the Chihuahua sitting in her throne (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_d020c441-1af5-4de7-a3bc-5ad009e0a894_embedded241947650
Gizmo was later crowned (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_d020c441-1af5-4de7-a3bc-5ad009e0a894_embedded243839085
Rosie the cocker spaniel dog dressed as Pablo Picasso (Danny Lawson/PA)

Press Association

Popular

Nightlife Galleries

From Belfast Telegraph