In pictures: Pooches dress up for Furbabies Dog Show

Show mascot Genevieve the Long Coat Chihuahua wearing a fairy dress (Danny Lawson/PA)

A collection of dogs have put on fancy dress for a dog show with a difference in West Yorkshire.

Gizmo the Shih Tzu dog dressed as a unicorn (Danny Lawson/PA)

Pooches dressed up as unicorns and even Pablo Picasso for the Furbabies Dog Show in Wetherby.

Magic the Border Collie dog wearing a ‘Ladies day at the races’ themed dress (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tallulah the Pomeranian dog wearing a pageant dress (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bella the Shih Tzu wearing a maritime themed dress (Danny Lawson/PA)

Long Coat Chihuahua Genevieve Catalaya Evanggzine wears an orange dress (Danny Lawson/PA)

Dolly the Chihuahua sitting in her throne (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gizmo was later crowned (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rosie the cocker spaniel dog dressed as Pablo Picasso (Danny Lawson/PA)

