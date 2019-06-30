-
In pictures: Pooches dress up for Furbabies Dog Show
BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
A collection of dogs have put on fancy dress for a dog show with a difference in West Yorkshire.
Pooches dressed up as unicorns and even Pablo Picasso for the Furbabies Dog Show in Wetherby.
Press Association