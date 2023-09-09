In Pictures: Retro racers put pedal to the metal at Goodwood Revival

A young racer competes in the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Motoring enthusiasts young and old have taken part in this year’s Goodwood Revival.

Revellers and racers, many in period costume, enjoyed temperatures of around 29C at the Motor Circuit in Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex on Saturday for the second of three days celebrating vintage cars and fashion.

The Revival celebrates the 40s, 50s and 60s, and features competitions out on the tracks as well as a number of vintage attractions.

A youngster competes in the Settrington Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

One of the highlights of the event is the Settrington Cup, a two-part race that takes place on Saturday and Sunday which sees children aged four to 10 compete in Austin J40 pedal cars.

The three-day festival has been held each September at Goodwood Circuit since 1998 (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

A young visitor enjoys the carousel at the vintage funfair (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Visitors pose in Vintage Fashion at Goodwood, a revival meeting around a classic circuit (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

The event pays homage to Goodwood’s history, when it ranked alongside Silverstone as one of Britain’s premier race tracks until the mid-1960s (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

People dressed in vintagte attire at the Goodwood Revival (John Nguyen/PA)

The meeting features events for young racers, as well as classic Formula One cars (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

The circuit is unchanged from its heyday, and the retro theme has become immensely popular (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Young visitors inspect the Freddie March Spirit of Aviation display (John Nguyen/PA)

The Settrington Cup for younger racers features Austin J40 pedal cars (Kieran Cleeves/PA)