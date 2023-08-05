In Pictures: Storm Antoni batters UK as events are cancelled

Waves crash against the shore in Portland, Dorset (James Manning/PA)

A danger to life warning has been issued as Storm Antoni hits parts of the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Falling trees, riptides and inadequate building structures are some of the dangers people should look out for during the amber wind warning, the Met Office said.

The amber warning, which indicates flying debris is possible and could lead to injuries or danger to life, is in place for south-western areas of England and Wales.

A fallen tree on the road to Veryan on the Roseland Peninsula in Cornwall (David Davies/PA)

A man photographs waves crashing against the shore in Portland, Dorset, as Storm Antoni approaches (James Manning/PA)

Antoni is the first named storm of the season (James Manning/PA)

Racegoers shelter from the rain at Goodwood (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Brollies were much in evidence at the races (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Racegoers walk past a giant puddle on day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival (KieranCleeves/PA)

Racing was abandoned due to unsafe conditions (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Brighton Pride festival took place amid amid worsening weather (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

Revellers sought protection from the elements during Pride in Brighton (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

People walk through the rain ahead of the pre-season friendly match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth (Steven PAston/PA)

Dancing in the rain during the Elite Men’s Final of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at Fort William (Will Matthews/PA)