In Pictures: Sun rises on Summer Solstice across Britain

People gather during sunrise as they take part in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge in Wiltshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People across the UK have gathered to celebrate this year’s Summer Solstice – the longest day and shortest night of the year.

Members of the Happy Seal Yoga class in Scarborough marked the occasion by stretching out and going for a swim as the sun rose in the North Yorkshire resort’s Cayton Bay.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

In Wiltshire, crowds converged on Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain before dawn.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Others took a ride on the London Eye to get the best view of the sunrise.

(James Manning/PA)

(James Manning/PA)