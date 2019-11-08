Belfast Telegraph

In Pictures: Weather fails to dampen spirits on the campaign trail

Boris Johnson visited a school in Nottingham while the Labour battle bus headed for Stevenage.

Dawn Butler (centre) during a visit to launch Labour’s plan for women in the workplace, at the Business and Technology Centre, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire (PA)
By PA

Election campaigners seemed to avoid the severe weather on Friday to deliver their message to the masses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed for Nottingham, while Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage visited Pontypool, Wales. Representing Labour, Dawn Butler took the battle bus to Stevenage.

The PM tries his hand at making an Antony Gormley-inspired clay figure during an arts class at George Spencer Academy in Nottingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Nigel Farage waits beside a training dummy backstage before speaking at a campaign rally in Pontypool, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
Leader of the Brexit Party in the National Assembly for Wales Mark Reckless (right) with MEPs Nathan Gill and Ann Widdecombe at a campaign rally in Pontypool (Ben Birchall/PA)
Boris Johnson pours the tea as he meets staff and nurses during a visit to King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Scottish National Party candidates join party leader Nicola Sturgeon to make their message on Brexit clear at their campaign launch (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Labour’s shadow women and equalities secretary Dawn Butler (centre) during a visit to launch the party’s plan for women in the workplace, at the Business and Technology Centre, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Labour battle bus rolls into Stevenage (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson joined Willie Rennie, leader of the party in Scotland, during a visit to Crafty Maltsters at Demperston Farm, Auctermuchty (Lesley Martin/PA)
Co-leaders Lorna Slater (left) and Patrick Harvie (right) with candidates at the launch of the Scottish Green General Election campaign in South Queensferry near Edinburgh (Craig Paton/PA)

PA

