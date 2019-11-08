-
In Pictures: Weather fails to dampen spirits on the campaign trail
BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
Election campaigners seemed to avoid the severe weather on Friday to deliver their message to the masses.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed for Nottingham, while Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage visited Pontypool, Wales. Representing Labour, Dawn Butler took the battle bus to Stevenage.
