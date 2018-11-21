-
In Video: Kew Gardens blossoms with trail of lights
BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
The dark November nights have been made a lot brighter at one London tourist attraction.
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/in-video-kew-gardens-blossoms-with-trail-of-lights-37553391.html
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article37553382.ece/5bdc4/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_0b845a2a-acac-4d3f-90ea-22b8c554dee9_1
- Email
The dark November nights have been made a lot brighter at one London tourist attraction.
Kew Gardens have lit up their after-dark festive trail with more than a million individual bulbs, as well as thousands of lasers.
The Christmas At Kew event will run at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Richmond from November 22 until January 5.