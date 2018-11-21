Belfast Telegraph

Hi °C | Lo °C | WEATHER

Home News UK

In Video: Kew Gardens blossoms with trail of lights

The London attraction is hosting an after-dark trail of lights to welcome in the festive season.

Over one million lights are illuminating Kew Gardens (Steve Parsons/PA)
Over one million lights are illuminating Kew Gardens (Steve Parsons/PA)

The dark November nights have been made a lot brighter at one London tourist attraction.

Kew Gardens have lit up their after-dark festive trail with more than a million individual bulbs, as well as thousands of lasers.

The Christmas At Kew event will run at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Richmond from November 22 until January 5.

bpanews_0b845a2a-acac-4d3f-90ea-22b8c554dee9_embedded239822899
Over one million lights are illuminating this year’s Kew Gardens after-dark landscape trail (Steve Parsons/PA)
bpanews_0b845a2a-acac-4d3f-90ea-22b8c554dee9_embedded239821969
The annual event also includes thousands of laser beams (Steve Parsons/PA)
bpanews_0b845a2a-acac-4d3f-90ea-22b8c554dee9_embedded239823044
A tunnel of lights made the perfect romantic photo opportunity (Steve Parsons/PA)
bpanews_0b845a2a-acac-4d3f-90ea-22b8c554dee9_embedded239822925
Even the famous glasshouse at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Richmond is included (Steve Parsons/PA)
bpanews_0b845a2a-acac-4d3f-90ea-22b8c554dee9_embedded239823072
Giant flowers lit one part of the grounds (Steve Parsons/PA)
bpanews_0b845a2a-acac-4d3f-90ea-22b8c554dee9_embedded239822929
And Santa’s sleigh even made a glowing appearance (Steve Parsons/PA)
bpanews_0b845a2a-acac-4d3f-90ea-22b8c554dee9_embedded239822900
The winter trail of lights is now in its sixth year (Steve Parsons/PA)
bpanews_0b845a2a-acac-4d3f-90ea-22b8c554dee9_embedded239822224
The sun sets over the Christmas At Kew sign (Steve Parsons/PA)

Daily News Headlines Newsletter

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox.

Popular

Nightlife Galleries

From Belfast Telegraph