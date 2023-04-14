Inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon hits £1 million mark with a month to go

The inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has passed the £1 million fundraising mark with just over one month to go until the event, organisers have announced.

More than 12,000 runners will be taking part in the event on Sunday May 14.

It has been inspired by the epic challenges of former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield in support of his friend and team-mate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in December 2019.

On Friday, organisers Run For All said £1 million had already been raised in support of local and national charities.

The 2023 marathon is raising funds for The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the Leeds Hospitals Charity, as well as a host of other causes.

Sinfield said: “The support for the MND community through the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has been fantastic.

“Through the event we are able to provide hope for a community that have been in the dark for so long.

“MND isn’t incurable, it’s just been underfunded, so to host a marathon in honour of my mate Rob and all those living with MND is incredible.

“We have to continue banging the drum for MND and I know that Sunday 14th May will be able to shine a fantastic light on this cruel disease. It will hopefully provide a beacon of light for all those living with and affected by MND.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

To mark a month to go until the event, organisers have released a video of rugby league coach and friend of Burrow Jamie Jones-Buchanan on parts of the marathon course with some other famous faces who are supporting the event.

Jones-Buchanan said: “I already can’t wait for race day and to run the race, alongside my mates Rob and Kev.

“It will be a monumental day for our city and I know one that we will look back on in many years to come.”

Run For All said the response to the inaugural marathon has led to the next year’s event being announced for Sunday May 12 2024.