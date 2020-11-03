Inquiry hears of Troubles links to Met's undercover police unit

The first day of a public inquiry into undercover policing has heard how the start of the Troubles in the late 1960s is thought to have fuelled a shadowy Metropolitan Police unit's interest in Irish issues. (stock photo)

The first day of a public inquiry into undercover policing has heard how the start of the Troubles in the late 1960s is thought to have fuelled a shadowy Metropolitan Police unit's interest in Irish issues.

Then-Home Secretary Theresa May set up the inquiry in 2015 after condemnation of the tactics used by two secret units.

Counsel to the inquiry David Barr QC said ongoing interest by the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS), which existed between 1968 and 2008, in Irish issues in England and Wales, meant the unit continued to exist.

The National Public Order Intelligence Unit (NPOIU), which existed between 1999 and 2010, is also under the inquiry's spotlight.

Mr Barr said: "The Troubles may be important to the Inquiry's work because the desire for intelligence about groups campaigning on the mainland on Irish-related issues appears on the face of the documents recovered to have been at least one of the maintaining factors in the continued existence of the SDS after 1968."

Mr Barr said the SDS was set up amid protests over the Vietnam War in the late 1960s.

There were official concerns that public anger over the issue and unrest in Europe, particularly in Paris, signalled that far-left groups in England and Wales were planning disorder on home soil.

Initially the SDS, also known as the Special Operations Squad and nicknamed the Hairies because of undercover officers' hippie appearance, targeted only far-left groups and those associated with Irish civil rights campaigns.

At first officers were deployed undercover for weeks or months, rather than the years-long assignments seen later.

Documents from the time suggested that the unit had only a budget of a few thousand pounds per year, excluding salaries, between 1968 and 1973, whereas in fact it had funding of £500,000.

Methods employed by the police spies included using the names of dead children as cover identities without their families' consent.

The families of 20 children born between 1938 and 1975 have been told that their relatives' details were used, 19 of whom had died young and the other where an officer used a living child's identity. A number of women, including at least one who had a child with an undercover officer, were deceived into sexual relationships.

Mr Barr said: "We will be receiving evidence that a number of the undercover officers who served with the SDS and the NPOIU engaged in sexual activity in their cover identities.

"Several formed long-term sexual relationships; in some cases the officer did eventually reveal their cover identity, in other cases they did not do so.

"At least one fathered a child with a woman who did not know that her partner was an undercover police officer. In many cases, deception has had devastating consequences."

Long-term deception also took its toll on the officers, Mr Barr said. "The impact of conducting long-term undercover operations of the sort conducted by the SDS and the NPOIU on the mental health of some undercover officers appears to have been considerable.

"In some cases, particularly those in which the undercover officer has been involved in a long-term deceitful sexual relationship, the officer's family has also suffered."

Members of trade unions were blacklisted from work after the groups were infiltrated by police, and family justice campaigns including that for murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence were also spied upon.

There were also miscarriages of justice when undercover officers failed to reveal their true identities during criminal court proceedings, the inquiry was told.

Next week the inquiry is due to hear evidence from three civilians targeted - Tariq Ali and Ernest Tate from the Vietnam Solidarity Campaign and Dr Norman Temple from the Irish National Liberation Solidarity Front.