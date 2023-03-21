Inspection to go ahead at school where head planned to refuse entry to Ofsted

Ellen, left, and Liz outside the gates to John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA) — © Andrew Matthews

An Ofsted inspection is set to go ahead at a school where the headteacher said she planned to refuse inspectors entry following the death of Ruth Perry.

Flora Cooper, executive headteacher of the John Rankin Schools, in Newbury, Berkshire, had announced plans to boycott an Ofsted inspection on Tuesday.

She announced the plan on Twitter on Monday and posted: “We have to do this! I’m taking the stand!”

Ms Perry, who was head at Caversham Primary School in Reading, killed herself in January while waiting for an Ofsted report which gave her school the lowest possible rating, her family said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Professor Julia Waters, Ms Perry’s sister, said the education watchdog’s report was “deeply harmful” in its “implied focus on one individual”.

On Monday morning, Ms Cooper had called on people to support her at the school on Tuesday morning when inspectors were due to arrive.

But hours later, the headteacher asked people not to come to her school.

A spokesperson for West Berkshire Council said on Tuesday morning: “An Ofsted inspection at John Rankin School will now go ahead today following discussions between the parties involved yesterday afternoon.

“We understand that the inspection process can be a busy and stressful time for teachers, governors and school staff.

“As a council, we work closely with all of our schools to support them through the inspection process and address any individual concerns.”

Two former teachers stood in protest outside John Rankin Infant School on Tuesday morning following the death of Ms Perry.

Liz, a former primary school teacher who was mentored by Ms Perry when the school went into special measures, said: “It is just unimaginable.

“There is not a day where I don’t think about Ruth and the loss not only obviously to her family but the entire teaching community.

“She didn’t just care and dedicate herself to her school and her pupils, she was also a huge support for schools in the Reading area and beyond.

“She was absolutely brilliant and the pressure and the stress that she was under was immense.”