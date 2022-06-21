Inspired by Princess Diana: Prince William says Big Issue connection began aged 11 thanks to his mum

Prince William has revealed his late mother’s commitment to the cause of homelessness inspired him to take to the streets of London selling the Big Issue – and said he wants to set the same example for his children.

The royal – who turns 40 today – joined veteran Big Issue seller Dave Martin in Rochester Row, near Victoria, just days after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to sell the magazine that supports homeless people across the country.

William is the cover star of the latest issue of the Big Issue and writing in its latest issue, he explained how his connection with the charity began with his mother, Princess Diana.

He said: “I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem.”

The Prince said his time on the street was “truly eye-opening” but added his experience was very different to most vendors as the pair soon sold several days worth of copies in under an hour after curious passers-by spotted William at work.

He said: “A hardworking, funny, joyful man, Dave is the kind of person we should all be actively encouraging and supporting. Instead, people often just ignore him. And while The Big Issue provides a mechanism by which Dave can provide for himself, earn a living and – in his words – regain some self-respect, it is reliant on us playing our part too. Because he can only succeed if we recognise him, we see him and we support him.”

William selling the Big Issue

The Prince admitted he “may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates” for the homeless but added: “I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling. I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past.

“So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come. And in the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need – just as my mother did for me.

“As she instinctively knew, and as I continue to try and highlight, the first step to fixing a problem is for everyone to see it for what it truly is.”

© The Independent