Investigation into SNP not the reason for Sturgeon’s resignation, says Yousaf

Humza Yousaf was speaking to the PA news agency in the hours after Peter Murrell’s arrest (Robert Perry/PA) — © Robert Perry

Scotland’s First Minister has said he does not believe the investigation into the SNP’s finances was the reason for his predecessor’s resignation.

Nicola Sturgeon made the shocking announcement in February that she would stand down as first minister and SNP leader after eight years in charge.

After just over a week out of office, Ms Sturgeon’s husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has been arrested as a result of an investigation into the party’s finances.

Ms Sturgeon spoke of the “physical and mental impact” of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for her stepping down, but refused to say when asked if the investigation had also been factored into her decision.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Wednesday, just hours after the arrest, Humza Yousaf said: “I believe her very much when she says how exhausted she was.

“I think anybody who watched her over the course of the pandemic during those daily briefings, day after day, I think anybody could understand how exhausting that is.

“So, no, I don’t think (Peter Murrell’s arrest) is the reason why Nicola Sturgeon stood down.”

Asked if the former first minister’s legacy had been damaged by the arrest, Mr Yousaf defended her, saying: “Nicola’s legacy stands on its own.

“Nicola’s legacy, whether it’s in relation to care-experienced young people and keeping The Promise, whether it’s on tackling child poverty, there are many legacies she can stand on, and I think that’s what she’ll be judged on.”

Nicola Sturgeon announced in February her intention to step down as first minister (Jane Barlow/PA) — © Jane Barlow

During his campaign to be leader of the party, Mr Yousaf said he wanted to look at party finances, and said on Wednesday he had previously spoken about the ongoing investigation with the SNP’s lawyers.

His leadership, he said, offered up a chance for the party to “make sure we’re being transparent”.

With a potential by-election on the horizon in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, and a general election likely to take place next year, Mr Yousaf said the arrest “certainly doesn’t do us any good” with the general public.

“People will have questions, there will be some concerns,” he said.

“Our party membership will have concerns too.

“What I can commit to as party leader is that we want to be absolutely transparent.”