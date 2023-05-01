Irish famine compensation request would ‘be considered’ says descendant of Sir Charles Trevelyan

The 19th century British government official is singled out in the folk song ‘The Fields of Athenry’.

An Irish government request to the Trevelyan family for compensation over the Irish famine “would have to be considered,” a descendant of 19th century government official Sir Charles Trevelyan has said.

Former BBC journalist Laura Trevelyan – a great, great, great grand-daughter of Sir Charles – also said she accepts he was among those who “failed their people” while governing Ireland during the famine, but that her family should not be held personally responsible.

More than a million died and a further two million emigrated from Ireland after potato blight and exports of food to Britain resulted in famine in the 1840s.

Trevelyan had been the British civil servant placed in charge of famine relief during the period, at which point Britain ruled the whole of Ireland.

A mention of ‘Trevelyan’s corn’ being stolen in the folk song ‘The Fields of Athenry’ refers to food exported from Ireland while millions starved.

The Trevelyan family have recently agreed to donate more than £100,000 to the Carribean island of Grenada to compensate for their ancestors’ historic role in the slave trade, prompting suggestions the family may provide similar compensation closer to home.

Ms Trevelyan said that while her ancestors had been profiting from sales of sugar cane harvested by enslaved Africans in the Carribean, Sir Charles was carrying out government policy in Ireland.

"If the Irish government said the Trevelyan family are liable for what Sir Charles Edward did, then of course that would have to be considered,” she told the BBC.

Ms Trevelyan left the Corporation last month to become a full-time slavery reparations campaigner. She told BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show that the late Martin McGuinness had directly challenged her in the 1990s about her family’s link to the famine.

"A quarter of a century ago, when I was a BBC reporter covering the Good Friday Agreement, I tripped over my own history,” she said.

“I well remember Martin McGuinness saying to me, 'Is this a coincidence that the British have sent a Trevelyan for the BBC, a state institution, to cover these negotiations?'

"I assured him it was a coincidence but he didn't think it was at all and that's when I tripped up against Sir Charles Edward Trevelyan.

"And I remember so clearly being in Crossmaglen in south Armagh and speaking to a member of Republican Sinn Fein who looked at me in horror and said, 'How can you be driving around south Armagh with the blood of the Irish on your hands?' And to my embarrassment I didn't even really understand what either of them were talking about.

"When I got back to Britain I began to read up on Sir Charles."

Mrs Trevelyan said that while any request from the Irish government for compensation would be considered, she was unaware of such a request.

"To the best of my knowledge there isn't an inter-government request from the Irish government to the British for reparations to be paid for the famine because of the action of officials like Sir Charles,” she said.

"I guess the distinction I would make is that in the Caribbean my ancestors were acting for private profit whereas Sir Charles was acting as an official for the British government, and the British government did in 1997 acknowledge his failures and the failures of others."