Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary charged with three terror offences

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terror offences, police have said.

The 56-year-old was charged on Sunday with directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a prescribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.

Khaled Hussein, 28, who lives in Canada, has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.

Choudary was arrested in east London on July 17, while Hussein was detained at Heathrow having arrived on a flight the same day.

They were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remanded in custody.

They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.