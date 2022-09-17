‘It is just mesmerising’: Co Down Yeoman on standing guard at Queen’s side in Westminster Hall

Yeoman tells of ‘honour’ holding vigil at Queen’s coffin

A Yeoman of the King’s Bodyguard, originally from Co Down, who held vigil at the Queen's coffin, said it was “an honour and privilege” to be selected to stand guard at her side while hundreds of thousands of mourners passed through Westminster Hall.

John Donaldson is one of just 66 Yeomen who volunteer their time to perform ceremonial duties for the monarch and the Royals and was selected as one of the first to hold vigil for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

After a lengthy 24-hour shift — where he stood for 20 minutes, and off for 140 minutes, at a time — he returned to Windsor Castle yesterday afternoon before he will take up his post again at midday today for one more shift before the state funeral on Monday.

He said that being in the hall was “awe-inspiring” and “really was something quite special”.

“There have been plans in place for years for this eventuality but to actually activate the plans and see them play out in the way things have been done is just awe-inspiring,” said John, “and to be part of it really is something special.”

“There are no words of command, everything is in silence and things are done by the simple tap of a sword,” he added.

“There is a slight eerie and solemn atmosphere when you are there, but it is just mesmerising to see the sheer amount of respect Her Majesty is still receiving; people are walking in and bowing their heads, nodding in respect and curtsying.”

The Yeoman said that the outpouring of emotion shown in the hall is “overwhelming at first”.

“Grown men are filing past, seeing the coffin, and just outwardly sobbing and letting out that emotion — it’s quite powerful and overwhelming at times to see,” he said.

“We are on the ground level with the coffin a foot or two above us, so we see people’s eyes and are one of the first people they see when they come in, then when they look up and see her coffin it just instils that emotion in them.

“After all, she served a nation and everyone feels like they know her, some of whom has only ever known her as monarch, so this is a nation’s outpouring of grief and we are there to witness it first-hand,” he added.

“This is their final chance to say goodbye.”

John explained that he left his home of Newtownards to live and work in London in 1984 when he joined the Irish Guards.

In 2015 he was then inducted onto the Yeomen’s of the King’s Bodyguard as one of only 66 to perform these ceremonial duties from across the country.

He said his position is “very unique” and “a real honour”.

“We are armed forces personnel who volunteer our time,” he explained.

“It’s a voluntary — role, with a very severe waiting list so I am very lucky.”

The Co Down man said that you can serve as Yeoman until you are 70.

“I am 55 next month so I have another 15 years before I hang up my bonnet.” he said.

For Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday, John will join other Yeomen bodyguards to march behind the coffin when it leaves Westminster Hall towards St George’s Chapel in Windsor.