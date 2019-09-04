Jacob Rees-Mogg gets meme treatment after Commons lie-down goes viral

The Leader of the House was criticised for reclining in the chamber, at times with his eyes closed.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg reclining on his seat in the House of Commons London (PA)

Twitter gave Jacob Rees-Mogg the meme treatment after the Leader of the House was seen lounging on the Commons front bench during a key Brexit debate.

Mr Rees-Mogg was seen reclining in the chamber as MPs discussed plans to take control of the Commons agenda and pass legislation which would prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

His repose prompted criticism from several politicians, with Labour MP Anna Turley posting a photo on Twitter describing it as “the physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament”.

Once that image went viral, there was no stopping creative Twitter users from adding their own amendments.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson shared the picture with a downward line graph tracking the Somerset MP’s form.

“Jacob was just showing us what Brexit will do to our economy. #StopBrexit” she tweeted.

Others used the same tactic to highlight the Government’s disappearing majority and the recent fortunes of the pound.

Some wondered whether the Tory would be “for the high jump”.

Several gags referenced the Simpsons, with one effort placing the MP on the famous cartoon couch.

And another Twitter user saw comparisons between Sir John Everett Millais’ Ophelia painting and Mr Rees-Mogg.

The picture came full circle in the end, with Ms Turley sharing her “favourite” reworking of the image, referencing the Conservatives’ own slogan from the 1979 general election.

“Thoroughly enjoying all the memes of my photo – you are a creative lot Twitter!” she wrote.