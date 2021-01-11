James Brokenshire is facing second lung cancer battle

Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire is facing another cancer battle after a recurrence of a tumour in his lung.

Appointed by Prime Minister Theresa May, Mr Brokenshire (53) replaced Theresa Villiers as Secretary of State and served in office from July 14, 2016 until January 8, 2018, when he was replaced by Karen Bradley MP after stepping down from the position on health grounds.

In December 2017, father-of-three Brokenshire noticed blood in his cough and underwent testing that discovered that he had early stage lung cancer and he was forced to step back from politics.

He had the upper lobe of his right lung removed at Guy’s Hospital but returned to Parliament five weeks later.

He has now revealed that the tumour has returned, and he will now face further surgery.

“Frustratingly, I have a recurrence of a tumour in one part of my right lung,” he said on Monday.

“I’m taking leave for curative surgery. I’m in good hands with the fantastic NHS team who’ve been looking after me. I’m keeping positive and blessed to have the love of Cathy and the kids to support me through this.”

Among the first to send their well wishes to Mr Brokenshire Alliance Justice Minister Naomi Long took to twitter to say: “Very sorry to hear this James. Wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy and full recovery. Take care and best wishes to your family.”

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson added: “Thinking of you James. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. Hope all goes well.”

And his DUP Westminster colleague Carla Lockhart said: “Best wishes as you battle this again.”

Another former Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Julian Smith MP, tweeted: “Really sorry you are having to deal with this - very very best wishes and see you soon.”

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland also tweeted: “Sorry to hear this and best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Mr Brokenshire has served as the Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup in Greater London since 2010 and before that was MP for Hornchurch until the constituency was abolished.

He has been serving as Minister of State for Security at the Home Office since 2020.