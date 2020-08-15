James Nesbitt devastated by death of dad

Actor will miss James Snr 'more than words can say'

Jimmy Nesbitt as a young boy with his father James, mother May and older sisters Margaret, Kathryn and Andrea

James Nesbitt Snr, the former headmaster of a primary school at Lisnamurrican, near Broughshane in Co Antrim, passed away yesterday.

His son Jimmy said: "Dad wasn't only a wonderful parent. He was my inspirational teacher and a good friend.

"Generations of primary school children in rural Northern Ireland were taught a love of literature, arts, music, science and sport thanks to dad."

Nesbitt shot to national fame when playing Adam in the popular television comedy series Cold Feet.

He is chancellor of the Ulster University.

His father lived in the seaside village of Castlerock in Co Londonderry.

The actor's mother May died in 2012. She was 79 and had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

"As well as being a brilliant teacher, (my dad) was a passionate Coleraine football fan," Jimmy said.

"One of my most cherished memories is of being with him to watch Coleraine lift the Irish Cup two years ago at which dad was presented with Skinner (Eoin) Bradley's winning medal.

"He leaves behind a family who will miss him more than words can say.

"I speak for myself and my sisters Margaret, Kathryn and Andrea when I say that he was a truly great man and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Coleraine FC said Mr Nesbitt Snr had been a life-long supporter of the club.

Chairman Colin McKendry added: "James got to know the players personally and travelled on the team bus to many of our big matches, including the Irish Cup win in 2018.

"Unfortunately, he wasn't able to go to many matches recently due to ill-health, but I'm sure he would have been proud of our efforts last season.

"Not only was James a fantastic supporter, but he was also a great sponsor and we are indebted to him."

Former justice minister Claire Sugden, who lives in Castlerock, told the Belfast Telegraph Mr Nesbitt Snr would be greatly missed in the small north coast community.

"He was a lovely man, a real character," the MLA said.

"I would have bumped into him regularly in Castlerock. Everybody knew him.

"He loved company (and he) loved visitors.

"He was always inviting me to drop into his house for a cup of tea or a bun. I was very fond of him.

"He was a great man and he will be very much missed."

Professor Karise Hutchinson, provost of Ulster University's Coleraine campus, said Mr Nesbitt Snr had been a strong supporter of the institution and its work.

"Jimmy would always bring his daddy and his sisters to university events," she added.

"They are a very close family and they were always very much a family unit.

"That made James Snr a part of our university family too. We will miss him."

Last night the university said in a statement: "On behalf of our staff, students and the wider Ulster University family, we extend our deepest condolences to chancellor Dr James Nesbitt on the passing of his beloved father James.

"Our thoughts are with the Nesbitt family during this difficult time."

In a funeral notice, the Nesbitt family said there would be prayers outside the family home at Castle Walk in Castlerock on Monday at 11.30am, followed by interment at Downhill Burial Ground.