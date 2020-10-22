Jeni Larmour’s death is every parent’s nightmare, says Eamonn Holmes

‘Dodgy drugs’ more dangerous than Covid for students, TV host warns

Eamonn Holmes has spoken about the tragic death of Co Armagh student Jeni Larmour and described it as “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

The This Morning presenter from Belfast said he fears that young people are more at risk from dodgy drugs than coronavirus.

Eamonn (60) said: “It takes something particularly shocking to grasp our horror away from Covid deaths and it happened in Newcastle, where not one but four young people lost their lives to drugs.

“Hopefully, it will not be long before Covid-19 goes away. The same can’t be said for the lure, temptation and lethal nature of various drug cocktails.

“All of those young lives lost were important and tragic, and three of them shared a common rite of passage by being university students. Two of them freshers by only a few days.

“Like tens of thousands of other first year students, 18-year-old Jeni Larmour’s parents drove her and settled her into the new life that awaited their daughter for the next three years — but that life didn’t even last for the next three days.”

Jeni (18), from Newtownhamilton, was found unconscious on October 3 at her halls of residence in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne.

A deputy head girl at The Royal School Armagh last year, she had only just moved to the city to study architecture and urban planning at Newcastle University.

Eamonn’s son Jack is the same age and also started uni this term, and he said that he and his wife Ruth Langsford have worried about him being away from home.

He explained: “All of us who are in a similar situation have to worry deeply about the susceptibility of our own kids.

“Like hundreds of thousands of other students, did Jeni enter a world unknown to us as parents, yet a novelty to the freshers starting term?

“How well-oiled is the drug culture and system around third-level education?

“The older students are already in the know. They have the contact, the sources, the drugs of choice to recommend.

“Is there an argument for saying that if nightclubs weren’t in lockdown, these four young people would have had entertainment with supervision, but not the new experience of experimenting?

“Horrifyingly, the Newcastle travesty may well be a warning that young people are more at risk from dodgy drugs than coronavirus.

Eamonn Holmes

“So who’s to blame? Obviously, however harsh, however sad, each of these young people had to bear a certain amount of responsibility for their own actions.

“Are they really being educated enough prior to coming to university about the dangers?

“We know the universities offer guidance and support — but is this just lip service? Is there really a zero tolerance policy?

“If they were that serious, should they not be searching rooms and using sniffer dogs?”

Northumbria Police confirmed in the days after Jeni’s death that 10 arrests had been made in relation to the deaths of four young people.

Eamonn added: “Whether you know it or not, drugs are easier to come by than you may think.

“Universities know this information, the police know this information, so why has it taken four deaths for the police to make 10 arrests?

“Without doubt, what has happened to each of these young people starting out on their life’s journey is indeed every parent’s worst nightmare.”