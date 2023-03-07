Jeremy Vine outraged after near miss with bus while cycling

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine expressed outrage after nearly being hit by a bus while cycling (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

The 57-year-old posted a video on Twitter showing him being overtaken by the vehicle in central London at 6.20am on Tuesday.

Vine, an avid cyclist, shouts “woah” as the bus passes him.

The footage then shows the bus stationary.

Vine asked the driver “What’s going on?” but there was no response.

The incident involved a bus on route 243 travelling on Theobalds Road, Holborn.

Vine wrote “WHAT. THE. HELL.” and asked Transport for London (TfL) how he can report what happened.