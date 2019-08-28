Johnson planning extended suspension of Parliament – reports

The move by Prime Minister Boris Johnson could limit time for opponents to seek legal changes to block a no-deal Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reported to be planning an extended suspension of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson is expected to seek an extended suspension of Parliament ahead of the Queen’s Speech on October 14 in a move which could hamper efforts by MPs to block a no-deal Brexit.

The Prime Minister’s plan will be considered in a Privy Council meeting at the Queen’s Balmoral estate, according to reports.

The House of Commons is currently expected to resume sitting after its summer break on September 3 and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other opposition leaders have agreed to seek legislative changes to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

But, according to the BBC, the Prime Minister will seek to suspend Parliament from around September 11 until the Queen’s Speech – a process known as prorogation.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

“Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy.”

In response to the reports of a parliamentary suspension, Tory Party chairman James Cleverley said: “Or to put is another way: Government to hold a Queen’s Speech, just as all new governments do.”

Labour Deputy leader Tom Watson posted: “We do not have a “new government.” This action is an utterly scandalous affront to our democracy. We cannot let this happen.”

The speculation prompted former Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston, now of the Liberal Democrats, to urge ministers and other Tory parliamentarians to stand down in protest.

“Johnson behaving like a tin pot dictator. Time for ministers to resign & Conservative MPs to cross the floor rather than be tainted with this outrage,” she tweeted.