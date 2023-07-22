Jurassic Coast walkers warned after large landslip in Dorset

Walkers visiting the Jurassic Coast have been warned to stay away from cliff edges after a large landslip overnight at Seatown, Dorset.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service also urged people to avoid sitting at the base of the cliffs.

In a post on Facebook, they said : “Please remember that if you are visiting the coast and walking the coast path, stay away from cliff edges and don’t sit at the base of the cliffs.”

They added that cliff falls are a “greater risk” due to recent dry weather.

Dorset Council tweeted: “It seems to be another movement of the older slipped material. This may leave the remaining cliffs even more vulnerable to further collapse .

“Take care – don’t walk on recent falls, stay away from cliff edges and bases.”

The Jurassic Coast Trust tweeted: “Be cautious and do not put yourself at risk.

“If you are in these areas, stay away from cliff edges and do not sit at the base of cliffs.”

In July 2012, Charlotte Blackman, 22, died after being buried by tonnes of rock following the collapse of a cliff on a beach further up the coast from Seatown in Burton Bradstock.

She was killed as horrified onlookers, including her father and boyfriend, tried to reach her before another huge section of cliff gave way.

Miss Blackman, of Heanor, Derbyshire, was on holiday with her family and boyfriend when tragedy struck at Hive Beach.