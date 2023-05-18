Kate meets children who helped design ‘anxiety toolkit’ for charity

The Princess of Wales has arrived at the Anna Freud Centre to meet pupils who have helped design the organisation’s “anxiety toolkit” for young people.

Kate is marking Mental Health Awareness week by visiting the centre, which she supports as patron, to meet experts, academics and schoolchildren supporting the charity’s work.

The centre runs vital research and training programmes and develops and shares practice to support child and family mental health.

The Princess of Wales arrives at the Anna Freud Centre in London (Yui Mok/PA) — © Yui Mok

With this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week shining a spotlight on how anxiety affects the lives of many youngsters, the princess will take part in discussions on how evidence-based research, clinical expertise and young people’s lived experience can be used to help children.

Kate will also join a group of secondary school students who have just taken part in a series of classroom activities that explored how they deal with their own anxious feelings.