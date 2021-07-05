Kate self-isolates after coming into contact with Covid sufferer

The Duchess of Cambridge will now miss two major events celebrating the 73rd birthday of the NHS.

The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus (PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge is having to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus, Kensington Palace said.

Kate was due to spend the day with William, celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the NHS at two major events, but will now have a 10-day period at home.

The couple had planned to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in honour of the nation’s health service, and in the afternoon host a Big Tea at Buckingham Palace for NHS staff, in their roles as joint patrons of NHS Charities Together.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: “Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant Government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

Kate’s last public event was a visit to Wimbledon on Friday when she toured the SW19 sporting venue, meeting staff in the museum, Centre Court kitchen and sitting with former tennis star Tim Henman to watch Jamie Murray play in the doubles.

The duchess is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and a keen tennis fan but is now likely to miss the men’s and women’s finals at the weekend.

Kate in the royal box on Centre Court at Wimbledon – her last public event before being told to self-isolate (Adam Davy/PA)

William contracted Covid last spring and was able to carry on with telephone and online engagements while he was treated by royal doctors but was reportedly hit “pretty hard” by the virus and at one stage struggled to breathe.

The Prince of Wales also caught the virus during the same period but had milder symptoms although he did lose his sense of smell and taste for a period.

Kate began self-isolating on Friday after being alerted that afternoon that she had come into contact with someone who later tested positive, but it is not known if the NHS app made her aware.

The duchess follows the royal household testing regime and takes lateral flow tests twice a week.

In addition she took lateral flow tests before visiting Wimbledon and watching England’s Euro 2020 victory against Germany on Tuesday with William and son Prince George – with both results negative.

Under Covid guidance William does not need to isolate because Kate does not have any symptoms.

The Duchess of Cambridge helped prepare strawberry desserts in the kitchens at Wimbledon during her visit (John Walton/PA)

Kate, 39, had her first Covid inoculation on May 29, just over five weeks ago, and has already received her second.

In May it was announced second jabs were being brought forward for some of those cohorts classed as vulnerable while for the remaining population the guidance remained at 11-12 weeks between vaccines.

But on Monday Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the gap between jabs was to be reduced from 12 weeks to eight for all under-40s.

Public Health England in its written guidance for healthcare professionals says about the vaccines “… operationally, it is recommended that the second dose of these vaccines should be routinely scheduled between four and 12 weeks after the first dose”.