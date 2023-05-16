Kate visits charity to promote development of young people

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath (Kin Cheung/PA) — © Kin Cheung

The Princess of Wales has arrived at a Dame Kelly Holmes Trust event to meet young people supported by the charity.

Double Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly founded her national youth development organisation on the belief that every young person needs a champion.

It pairs world-class athletes with youngsters, who may have a lack confidence or other issues, so the sportsmen or women can pass on their winning mindset and help the school children develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in life.

The Princess of Wales (right) and Dame Kelly Holmes (centre) during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath (Kin Cheung/PA) — © Kin Cheung

Kate arrived at the charity’s base in Bath and will spend time with students from St Katherine’s School, from nearby Bristol, who are taking part in the On Track To Achieve programme, delivered by their athlete mentor, Paralympic gold medallist Liz Johnson.

She joined the all-female group of mostly year seven and eight pupils in a warming up exercise.

The princess will later hear from the pupils about their personal experiences and some of the challenges young people face today, and how working with an athlete mentor has supported them to better express their emotions, build resilience, and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.