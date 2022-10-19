Killer who fled to NI after fatal stabbing convicted of murder

A killer who was arrested while on the run in Northern Ireland is facing life in prison after he was convicted of murder.

Oluwatomiwa ‘Tomi’ Olatuyi was apprehended in Co Down earlier this year.

He has been convicted of murdering Joseph Tayaye in Milton Keynes in a fatal stabbing.

On Tuesday the jury at Luton Crown Court unanimously found Olatuyi (21), of Stanton Avenue, Milton Keynes, guilty of one count each of murder, affray, possession of a bladed article in a public place and perverting the course of justice.

The jury also found Olatuyi guilty of one count of affray.

At the conclusion of the trial, Olatuyi pleaded guilty to an offence of possession of a bladed article. These two offences were in relation to a separate incident in Milton Keynes on March 26 which involved an altercation between Joseph Tayaye and Olatuyi.

Olatuyi is due to be sentenced on November 25.

The court had heard how, at around 11.35pm on March 28 this year, police received reports of a stabbing outside a property in The Hide, Netherfield.

Officers attended the scene and found Mr Tayaye (21), from Milton Keynes, had sustained a number of stab wounds.

Emergency services treated him at the scene before taking him to Milton Keynes University Hospital but he sadly died the following morning.

Officers from the PSNI arrested Olatuyi on the A1 near Loughbrickland, Co Down, on April 1. He was charged on April 4.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “The jury has concluded Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi tragically murdered Joseph Tayaye by attacking him outside his home on The Hide, Netherfield, on the night of March 28 this year.

“Joseph sustained a fatal stab wound to his chest and tragically died the following morning.

“Olatuyi fled to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland but thanks to support from our colleagues at the Police Service of Northern Ireland, he was arrested and has now been brought to justice.

“I hope that Olatuyi’s conviction will in some way help Joseph’s family and our thoughts still very much remain with them.

“There was no excuse for Olatuyi to carry a knife in Milton Keynes, or anywhere else in the Thames Valley for that matter.

“Olatuyi’s decision to carry a knife, and subsequently use it to stab Joseph had tragic consequences. Olatuyi’s refusal to accept responsibility for his actions has meant Joseph’s family have had to go through the additional trauma of a trial. Olatuyi will be sentenced next month, and will now finally have to take responsibility for his appalling actions.

“In July, Thames Valley Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner launched Operation Deter, a tough new approach to tackling knife crime in Milton Keynes, following incidents such as Joseph’s murder.

“The force will not tolerate the possession of or the use of weapons, and our message is clear, you will be stopped, arrested, charged and prosecuted.

“We are resolute in our determination to make our communities safer by removing knives from our streets.”