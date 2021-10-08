‘Kind, unassuming and effective’: Boris Johnson and Micheal Martin lead tributes to former NI Secretary

File photo dated 16/01/2017 of the then Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire speaking in Stormont House, Belfast. The former Government minister and Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup, who had been suffering from lung cancer, has died aged 53, his family has said in a statement. Issue date: Friday October 8, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Brokenshire . Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Tributes from across the political spectrum have poured in following the death of former Secretary of State James Brokenshire at the age of 53.

Both Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Michael Martin led the tributes to the Conservative MP who died as a result of lung cancer.

A statement by Mr Brokenshire’s family said it was with “deep sadness” that they announced his death.

Mr Johnson said the news was “desperately sad”, while Mr Martin described him as a “dedicated politician and public servant”.

All the main party leaders in Northern Ireland also paid tribute to the MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup.

Hi family said: “James died peacefully at Darrant Valley Hospital yesterday evening with family members by his bedside. He had been in hospital since Sunday after his condition rapidly deteriorated.

“James was not only a brilliant Government minister as both Security and Immigration Minister at the Home Office and Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, but a dedicated constituency MP, first for Hornchurch from 2005 to 2010, and then for Old Bexley and Sidcup for the past 11 years.

“But most importantly he was a loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a faithful friend to so many.

“We would like to thank all the NHS staff, particularly those at Guy’s & St Thomas’ in London, who cared for James with such warmth, diligence and professionalism over the past three-anda-half years.”

Earlier this year the MP, who served here from July 2016 to January 2018, resigned as security minister in July after telling Prime Minister Boris Johnson that his recovery from lung cancer surgery in February was taking "longer than expected".

Taoiseach Micheal Martin sent his condolences to Mr Brokenshire’s family.

"I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire,” the Irish premier said.

“He was a dedicated politician and public servant, whose sincerity and commitment always shone through, specifically in the context of his work in Northern Ireland.

“He brought integrity, energy and commitment as Secretary of State, and was a constructive partner for the Irish Government throughout.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Mr Brokenshire was “one of the genuinely nicest people” in politics.

"He often spoke warmly of his time in Northern Ireland as Secretary of State. My thoughts & prayers are with his dear wife Cathy & his colleagues in the Conservative Party,” he added.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill wrote: “Sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of James Brokenshire.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said he was a “real gent”.

"We all wished him well in his battle with lung cancer which he fought valiantly,” she said.

“My thoughts are with his wife Cathy, his 3 children, and his friends and colleagues at this very sad time.”

UUP Leader Doug Beattie said the news was “such a shock”.

“Unbelievably sad news. Thoughts are with his family and friends in these difficult times,” he added.

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “I got on very well with him and even when he left the Northern Ireland Office, he remained interested in politics and people here. We often spoke at Westminster and he was always engaged in the politics of the North.

"The Brokenshire family, James’ friends and colleagues are in out thoughts today.”

Paying tribute to him, the independent MLA Claire Sugden tweeted: “Heartbreaking to hear of James Brokenshire’s passing so very young. I worked well with James when he was SoS for NI. He was a gentleman & clearly had the interests of people in his heart. Lung cancer is a cruel illness. My condolences to his wife & family. God bless them.”

Mr Brokenshire was first elected to Parliament in 2005 as MP for the former constituency of Hornchurch.

He also served as housing secretary under former PM Theresa May.