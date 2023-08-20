King and Queen attended church while Lionesses battled in World Cup final

The King drove himself and the Queen to Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, for a Sunday church service (Jane Barlow/PA)

The King and Queen attended church near Balmoral as the Lionesses were battling Spain in their historic World Cup final.

Charles, in a message to the England women’s side afterwards, praised their “skill, determination and team spirit” for reaching the last stage of the tournament.

He sent his “heartfelt thoughts and commiserations on the result” which saw England lose 1-0 to Spain.

The King and Queen leave Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, after attending a church service (Jane Barlow/PA)

The monarch said the Lionesses’ achievements would “serve as an inspiration for generations to come – and, for that, your place in the history books is assured”.

But the King and Queen appeared to have missed watching the bulk of the game on television.

Charles and Camilla were pictured arriving at Crathie Kirk for a Sunday service while the England squad were being put through their paces in the tense clash in Sydney.

A Palace source had said on Saturday: “Both Their Majesties will be following Sunday’s events with the greatest interest.”

Charles, who is head of the Church of England, was driving the couple’s car on Sunday, while Camilla was seen smiling in the front passenger seat.

The King had urged the Lionesses to “roar to victory” in a message ahead of the match.

His son the Prince of Wales, who is president of the FA, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have faced a continued backlash over their decision not to attend the Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

Charles and Camilla arrived at church shortly before the start of the 11.30am service and left around an hour later.

The Lionesses kicked off the game at 11am UK time, with the final whistle, signalling Spain’s 1-0 triumph, sounding just after 1pm.

The couple may have just had time to return to Birkhall, where they are believed to be staying, to watch the last moments of the game.