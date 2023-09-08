King and Queen lead nation in marking anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The King and Queen leave Crathie Parish Church, near Balmoral, after a church service to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The King and Queen have led the nation in commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.

Charles and Camilla attended the Scottish church where the late Queen worshipped for a poignant event where private prayers were said and a moment of reflection observed for the nation’s longest-serving monarch.

Members of the royal family also marked the anniversary around the country, with the Prince and Princess of Wales leaving a floral tribute to the late Queen during a private service at St Davids Cathedral in Wales.

At Windsor Castle the Duke of Sussex visited St George’s Chapel where his grandmother was laid to rest.

William and Kate posted the touching social media tribute “We all miss you”, which was echoed by the Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie, who wrote on Instagram: “Thinking of you today. Missing you so much.”

Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at her Balmoral home aged 96 on September 8 last year, after serving as sovereign for 70 years, and was mourned by her family and friends and remembered by the nation.

The King and Queen were joined at Crathie Kirk, close to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, by the late Queen’s niece and nephew, Lady Sarah Chatto and the Earl of Snowdon, who were close to their aunt, with Lady Sarah seeing the monarch often.

The earl was accompanied by his daughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, and Lady Sarah by her husband Daniel and children Samuel and Arthur.

The King and Queen leave Crathie Parish Church, near Balmoral (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Rev Kenneth Mackenzie, minister of Crathie Kirk, who officiated at the event, said: “It was a simple reflective time, a time where we were able to give thanks for the life of the late Queen and recognise the poignancy of this day for that family and this community, as well as the nation and Commonwealth.

“I think that those of us that did get to see the Queen in different situations, but particularly up here, felt it today, were reminded of the loss.

“But we were also glad, just as the family were able to gather here last year, some members of the family were able to be here.

“And wherever they might be, in their own homes or wherever, I’m glad that people will have the opportunity to reflect and give some thanks for the life of the Queen.”

The poignant mood of the day lightened when Charles and Camilla left the church and stepped into brilliant autumn sunshine and went on a walkabout.

The King and Queen meet estate staff and members of the public after a church service to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They shared jokes with Balmoral Estate staff, members of the royal household, Crathie Primary pupils and residents from the nearby town of Ballater, who treated the Queen as one of their own.

William and Kate, who wore a pair of the late Queen’s earrings, attended a small private service at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire along with clergy, the choir and 20 invited guests.

During the service the couple walked to a portrait of the prince’s grandmother and the princess laid flowers in front of the image, and for a few moments the couple stood in solemn silence.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a service at St Davids Cathedral, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, West Wales (Toby Melville/PA)

Earlier the Waleses posted on Twitter, now known as X, the words: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

It was accompanied by a family photograph of the late Queen surrounded by her great-grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her two youngest grandchildren.

The Waleses were pictured on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the late Queen and Charles during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with another image of the Queen dressed in a vibrant blue coat and hat.

Harry also paid tribute to his grandmother, describing how she was “looking down on all of us” in a speech delivered on Thursday when he attended the WellChild awards ceremony, ahead of the start of the Invictus Games in Germany.

The duke visited St George’s Chapel, within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where both his grandparents the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The late Queen’s senior dresser and confidante Angela Kelly also posted a moving message addressed to Elizabeth II, saying: “I will never forget you. I will always love you. I miss you my friend.”

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a royal gun salute at the Tower of London to mark Accession Day, the first anniversary of the King’s accession to the throne, and to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Kelly, who worked for the Queen for more than 25 years and had an unparalleled bond with the monarch, was staying at Balmoral the week she died.

The King recorded a message and released a favourite photograph of his mother.

Charles, in words written and audio spoken at Balmoral Castle, said he recalled with “great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us”.

He added: “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

The formal colour photograph chosen by Charles was taken by Cecil Beaton and shows the Queen aged 42 in 1968.