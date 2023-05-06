King Charles gives royal seal of approval to Co Antrim garden created by Diarmuid Gavin

Diarmuid Gavin works on his Coronation Garden at Hazelbank park on the outskirts of Belfast on May 4th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott — © Kevin Scott

King Charles has given the royal seal of approval to a Co Antrim garden created by Diarmuid Gavin for the coronation.

The Irish celebrity gardener said it was “an honour” to have been chosen for the project beside Belfast Lough, which was unveiled today.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council asked him to create the garden last year.

The idea was to create an attraction “teeming with life” to mark the historic occasion.

Mr Gavin spent more than two months transforming a former bowling green in Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey into a native wildflower meadow, using seeds sourced from across the island.

The centrepiece of the garden is a sprawling planted pavilion that will come to life every 15 minutes by blasting Morecambe and Wise’s version of out Bring Me Sunshine.

There will also be ‘dancing topiaries’, and a two-metre glitterball set in the dome underneath the crown of the pavilion will revolve.

“It is a traditional pavilion with a multi-storey structure with an essence of a grand-stand,” Mr Gavin said.

“It’s whimsical because it’s a performing garden. It’s fun.“

Mr Gavin has a long-standing relationship with King Charles III, a renowned naturalist.

He wanted to reflect the monarch’s passion for the environment in the garden.

King Charles wrote to the 2011 Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist last week to wish him all the best with the project.

He also gave his royal seal of approval to the plans.

Many of the species are native, peat-free and grown locally.

“I’ve been an ambassador in the past for the Prince’s Foundation, so I have some knowledge in terms of how he [King Charles] operates,” Mr Gavin said.

“I’ve been to lots of meetings and dinners over the years and various things with him.

“He knows about the garden, has looked over the plans in detail and advised us on the wording that we’re inscribing on the plaque.”

Mr Gavin was thrilled to receive the handwritten letter from the King ahead of his coronation today.

It is hoped the monarch will one day visit the garden.

“I haven’t worked with him for five years, but he wrote to me recently, sending his warmest wishes from Balmoral, which was lovely,” Mr Gavin said.

“It does encompass everything he believes in when it comes to the environment in terms of pollinators.

“He‘s probably thrilled it’s a native Irish wildflower meadow, so it sings to the history in a way, and then the architecture of the pavilion is quite traditional.

“As a visitor to the borough, it’s a great honour to have been chosen for the project.”

After this weekend, the garden will be closed for a number of weeks to allow the wildflower meadow to flourish.

This is Mr Gavin’s second horticultural creation in the borough. He devised a mechanical clockwork garden at Antrim Castle gardens that opened last June to mark the Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II.