King Charles III: What happens next?

King Charles III watches as the Lord Chamberlain breaks his Wand of Office at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle

The final part of the Queen’s journey came to an end after her funeral in Westminster yesterday , and now the United Kingdom embarks on a new royal era: the reign of King Charles III.

As a new chapter begins, what are the next necessary steps that are yet to take place?

What happened after the funeral?

The Queen's coffin was transferred to Windsor Castle after journeying from Westminster Abbey. A private committal service was held in St George's Chapel, after which the late monarch was buried in the castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel. She was laid to rest alongside her father, her mother, and her sister’s ashes.

As a couple, the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year, had requested to be interred together. His coffin will be moved from the royal vault in St George’s Chapel to allow this to take place.

When will the coronation of King Charles III take place?

The Queen's eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, became king immediately upon his mother's death. But it's not yet clear when his coronation will actually take place, although it's thought that could be in spring or summer next year.

It will be a state occasion, paid for from the public purse, and the Government will choose the guest list. For the past 900 years since the coronation of William the Conqueror on Christmas Day 1066, the coronation has been held – like the Queen's funeral – in Westminster Abbey.

What crown will King Charles III wear?

The king will wear St Edward's crown as monarch. Made of solid gold, it is part of the crown jewels collection in the Tower of London. The crown, which will be placed on Charles' head by the Archbishop of Canterbury, dates from 1661 and is studded with 444 coloured gemstones, including rubies, garnets, sapphires and tourmalines. It's filled with a purple velvet centre and trimmed with fur.

The crown is worn by the monarch only at the moment of coronation itself and is extremely heavy – weighing in at 2.23kg.

As well as St Edward’s crown, he will be presented with the coronation ring. This is nicknamed the wedding ring of England and is placed on the fourth finger of the monarch’s right hand.

It has been used since 1831 and is a symbolic sapphire ring with baguette-cut rubies in the form of a cross over the face, representing the cross of St George and the Scottish flag.

As if that wasn't enough to contend with, King Charles will be handed a sceptre also dating to 1661. It has been used in every coronation since. One standout inclusion is the Cullinan I diamond, added by King George V in 1910. This rock is a 530.2-carat stone cut from the Cullinan diamond, a 3,106-carat stone unearthed in South Africa in 1905. Finally, he will be presented with two gold armills – a type of medieval bracelet, or armlet – to symbolise his bond with the people.

The Queen’s coffin passes Buckingham Palace

Where will King Charles live?

The king will leave Clarence House, but we don't yet know where he's moving. There was recent controversy when employees at his soon-to-be former residence were told they could lose their jobs because Charles and Camilla no longer reside there.

Queen Elizabeth II had several residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle – so Charles has plenty to choose from. However, it's expected he'll eventually live at Buckingham Palace.

There may be a delay, however. Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a £369m taxpayer-funded refurbishment, which will not be complete until 2027. This could mean the royal couple will put off their move until it's finished.

How will things change with Charles as king?

King Charles is known for having passionate interest in causes such as climate change. But as king of a constitutional monarchy, he can't change much – and there's an expectation he will remain politically neutral.

There has also been speculation Charles would like a slimmed-down official royal family as part of efforts to reduce costs to the public purse – although no moves are known to have been made as of yet.

It's also speculated he wants to work on relations with Commonwealth countries, having commented publicly on the impact of slavery.

What will happen to royal warrants?

Royal warrants granted by the Queen will become void two years after her death. Three companies hold those warrants in Northern Ireland – Ulster Carpets, sales systems provider the EPOS Bureau in Co Fermanagh, and herbal products company Botanica in Warrenpoint. The royal warrant is a mark of recognition granted to goods and services provided to the Queen, which allows holders to display a royal coat of arms.

Companies with royal warrants will have time to remove the coat of arms from their packaging and advertising but can be granted another by King Charles III, if he so chooses.