King officially welcomed to Balmoral by guard of honour

King Charles inspected troops outside the gates of Balmoral (Jane Barlow/PA)

The King has been officially welcomed to Balmoral by a guard of honour featuring a Shetland pony for the first time since he came to the throne.

Traditionally the monarch inspects troops when taking up residence at the castle during the summer break.

A small ceremony was held outside the gates of Balmoral Castle on Monday, with a guard of honour formed of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the Command of Major Robert Weir.

Charles meets the Royal Regiment of Scotland mascot Shetland pony, Corporal Cruachan IV (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, received a rub on the nose from the King – who was recently announced as Colonel-in-Chief, succeeding his mother in the role.

The Pipes and Drums of 4 SCOTS also performed at the ceremony.

Crowds gathered outside the gates to watch the pageantry.

Last year, the ceremony was held privately for the late Queen’s comfort.