King thanks Armagh for warm welcome on second day of visit to Northern Ireland

The King and Queen during a visit to Market Theatre Square, Armagh, Co Armagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

The King has thanked Armagh for the warm welcome he and the Queen received during the second day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

Charles attended a service at St Patrick’s Cathedral attended by various religious leaders while Camilla visited the Armagh Robinson Library, which is home to a number of local archaeological items.

They both met young school children, including two eight-year-olds sporting hand-made crowns called Charles and Camilla.

The King and Queen also met members of the Methodist College Belfast choir, who sang at the coronation in Westminster Abbey.

The King and Queen meet Camilla Nowawakowska and Charles Murray, both eight, from Armstrong Primary School, outside St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

They then shook hands with several artisan food producers and were given various gifts by members of the public as a cultural performance took place on a stage at Market Theatre Square.

Charles then addressed the crowd and thanked the community for their hospitality.

He also praised the diversity of culture shown in the preceding performances and said it “provides such an extra richness and contribution to the whole of society here”.

The King finished by saying: “So I do hope you have great success in the future. And we look forward to seeing you again.”

Charles and Camilla then met with some people gathered along the road, waving Union flags and bearing gifts, before departing for their next engagement.