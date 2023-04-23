King to be presented with Honours of Scotland at service in Edinburgh

King Charles III will be honoured in a special Scottish ceremony after his coronation. (Andrew Milligan/PA) — © Andrew Milligan

The King and Queen Consort will be honoured in a special Scottish service later this year following the coronation in May.

Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland during the service of dedication and thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral.

The Honours of Scotland, which are on display in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle, are the oldest crown jewels in Britain.

They will be escorted from Edinburgh Castle to the cathedral by a people’s procession of about 100 representatives from across Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf will attend the coronation

Prior to the Scottish service, First Minister Humza Yousaf will travel to London to attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6.

The Stone of Destiny is expected to be a key part of the event and will be placed in the coronation chair for the ceremony.

Individuals and organisations have also been invited to take part in street parties, community lunches or charity events during the coronation weekend.

Mr Yousaf said: “I will be attending the coronation on May 6, and there will be ample opportunities for people across Scotland who wish to mark this historic occasion, to do so.

“These include watching the ceremony on big screens in communities, hosting street parties or taking part in charity and local events.

“Scotland will welcome the new monarch later in the year with a service of dedication and thanksgiving.

“The Honours of Scotland, including the Stone of Destiny, will form part of the ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral and the event will be similar to the thanksgiving service held in 1953 during the late Queen’s first visit to Scotland following her coronation.”

Large screens showing the coronation will also be set up across Scotland, including in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and Glasgow Cathedral.

Further details of the service and processions taking place later in the year, including viewing opportunities for the pubic, will be issued in the coming weeks.