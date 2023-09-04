KP Nuts factory strikes postponed for pay offer vote

After a meeting with KP Snacks management, strike action will be suspended while workers vote on the revised pay offer from the company, Unite said (Lucy North/ PA)

Workers at a factory which produces KP Nuts have agreed to postpone strike action following a new pay offer.

Trade union Unite previously warned that its members at the site in Rotherham, South Yorks, would start a week-long walkout on Tuesday and take two more weeks of strikes from September 18 if the dispute over pay was not resolved.

After a meeting with KP Snacks management on Monday, strike action will be suspended while workers vote on the revised pay offer from the company, Unite said.

Speaking before the latest pay offer, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The workers have made it abundantly clear that they’re sick of being paid peanuts while the company rakes in tens of millions in profit.

“That’s why the workers are determined to secure a fair pay deal.”

The workers previously rejected an 8% pay offer.