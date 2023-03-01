Labour to commit to being both ‘unashamedly pro-worker and pro-business’

Labour will be “unashamedly pro-worker and pro-business” on the path to creating a “virtuous circle of growth”, deputy leader Angela Rayner will pledge.

The Tories on the other hand “are neither”, she will argue, in a speech to company bosses on Wednesday as Labour tries to portray itself as the party of business.

Leader Sir Keir Starmer has put securing the highest sustained growth in the G7 group of advanced economies as one of his five “national missions”.

Ms Rayner, seen as a left-wing balance to Sir Keir’s centrism, will tell the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) future of work conference the boost must help workers thrive.

“Working people want growth that they both create and share – jobs that are well paid and secure, communities that can stand on their own feet, public services that are strong enough to help them succeed,” she is expected to say.

“We will do this by being unashamedly both pro-worker and pro-business, because it is the best path to the virtuous circle of growth that enables us all to prosper.”

Placing such a high priority on growing the economy could be likened to Liz Truss’s doomed and brief leadership of the country.

But Ms Rayner will be setting out how it will back workers by treating them “fairly” and ensuring they get a “decent wage” and a level of protection.

“We will never shy away from that central mission. We are the Labour Party – and the clue is in the name,” she is expected to say.

Sir Keir’s party has been looking at how Australian Labour prime minister Anthony Albanese won power for the centre-left after a sustained absence on the other side of the world.

Ms Rayner’s language of “unashamedly” backing both bosses and employees echoes that used by Mr Albanese, who managed to end a right-wing government’s near decade in power.

“While Labour is pro-worker and pro-business, the Tories are neither,” she is expected to add.

“And that’s bad for working people, bad for business, bad for our economy and bad for our country. Never again can the Conservative Party credibly claim to be the party of business.”

Conservative Party vice chairman Saqib Bhatti said Ms Rayner’s words were an “empty soundbite”.

“We will take no lessons from a party that has never left office with unemployment lower than when they came to power, denying millions of people good jobs and the security of their own income,” he added.