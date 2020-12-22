Lady Tebbit, paralysed by IRA's Brighton bomb, passes away

Lord Norman Tebbit and wife Lady Margaret Tebbit who was left paralysed after the IRA attack on the Grand Hotel, Brighton in 1984

The wife of Conservative peer Lord Norman Tebbit - who was paralysed by the IRA’s Brighton bomb - has died.

Lady Margaret Tebbit (86) - who was seriously injured in the 1984 attack on the Grand Hotel in Brighton - passed away in the early hours of Saturday.

She had been suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, which left her needing 24-hour nursing care.

Lord Tebbit told the Daily Telegraph: “She'd been ill for a very long time with wretched Lewy Body Dementia. She was much loved and will be much missed."

He thanked the nurses and carers who helped to look after his wife for many years.

Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson also paid tribute.

He said: “The act of barbarity at Brighton saw the murder of five people but also Norman’s life changed forever - and that of his wife Margaret.

“Margaret was seriously injured and was left part paralysed and requiring to use a wheelchair. In a way Norman lost Margaret in the bomb.

“In all of his political achievements and his often tough exterior Norman holds my respect for the manner in which he cared for his wife, he became her sole primary carer and was devoted to looking after her needs - he demonstrated unconditional love, something many of us fail to achieve.”

Five people were killed and 31 injured when the bomb ripped through the seafront hotel in Brighton during the 1984 Conservative Party conference.

Lady Tebbit spent two years undergoing treatment and remained wheelchair-bound for the rest of her life.

Lord Tebbit later said he could "never forgive" the IRA for such a "cowardly act".