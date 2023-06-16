Left-leaning Labour MP hits out after losing reselection bid to shadow minister

A left-leaning Labour MP has claimed a reselection contest has “sowed divisions” in the constituency party after he lost to a shadow minister.

Mick Whitley expressed “confusion and disappointment” at the National Executive Committee (NEC) decision to hold a vote on the candidacy of his Birkenhead seat.

Shadow employment minister Alison McGovern, whose current constituency of Wirral South will be abolished due to a boundary review ahead of the next general election, won the race.

Ms McGovern paid tribute to Mr Whitley in a statement following the result, describing him as as a “committed trade unionist and hardworking MP”.

She said: “It has been an enormous privilege to represent the place and people that brought me up, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to do so as we look to the future, which will hopefully include the next Labour government.”

But Mr Whitley, a member of the left-wing Socialist Campaign Group parliamentary caucus, said of the NEC decision: “I do not believe that anyone who has our party’s best interests at heart could agree with a contest that pitted two sitting Labour MPs against each other, especially considering that the neighbouring seat of Wirral West will be vacant at the next general election.

“I am disappointed that this needless contest has sowed divisions in Birkenhead Labour Party at a time when all of our efforts should be focused on laying the foundations of a future Labour government.”

He is among several politicians from the left of the party who have lost out on candidacies in recent months.

A row has flared up over the decision to block Jamie Driscoll, the serving North of Tyne mayor who has been described as the “last Corbynista in power”, from running in another role in the region.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Alison McGovern during a visit to the Prince’s Trust South London Centre (Victoria Jones/PA)

Figures on the left of the party blamed “factionalism” under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership before trade union chiefs on Thursday accused it of a “monumental own goal” by barring Mr Driscoll from the long list for the new North East authority.

Meanwhile, Welsh Labour MP Beth Winter suggested the democratic process has been undermined after losing the selection contest for the new seat of Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon.

Ms Winter, also a member of the Socialist Campaign Group, said she was “disappointed by this very close result and the unjust manner in which it came about, which leaves major questions outstanding”.

She lost to shadow Wales minister Gerald Jones.

Welsh Labour said the boundary review forcing two sitting MPs to compete was “regrettable” but defended the selection process.

In a similar statement following the Birkenhead result, a North West Labour spokesperson said: “Congratulations to Alison McGovern on her selection today. Thanks to Alison, fellow candidate Mick Whitley and all members across the new constituency of Birkenhead for taking part in the selection process.

“It is regrettable that the boundary review meant two sitting Wirral Labour MPs have been forced to stand against one another. The selection procedure was designed to give all members across the new seat a chance to take part in selecting their candidate and as a result we saw a very high turnout.”