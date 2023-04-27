Legoland reveals new miniature models for the King’s coronation

Model maker Daniel Anderson from the Legoland Windsor Resort, places a Lego model of the King on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of a coronation Miniland scene, ahead of the coronation of Charles (Andrew Matthews/PA) — © Andrew Matthews

Legoland has unveiled a miniature coronation scene ahead of the royal event next week.

A tiny replica of Buckingham Palace features a King and Queen Consort figurine standing on the balcony, waving to the crowds below.

The display also includes a gold state coach depicting the King’s journey down the Mall, along with the Windsor Castle coronation concert complete with orchestra and the royal family seated in the royal box.

Legoland has said it took more than a thousand hours to build the new models.

Paula Laughton, the chief model maker at Legoland Windsor, told the PA news agency: “We had six model makers building and it took about 32,000 Lego pieces overall.

“The bit we are most proud of is really the concert area because there is a lot of detail and to build violins and flutes is quite a task.”

Models of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children can be also seen in the royal box.

Lego also constructed models of the headline musical performers for the coronation concert, including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That.

“It’s always a joy to be able to recreate iconic moments in British history in Lego form, so we couldn’t miss the chance to mark this once-in-a-generation moment to recreate a coronation in miniature,” Ms Laughton added.

“The connection between Windsor and the royal family is as strong as ever and we look forward to welcoming guests from across the UK and overseas to the resort who we have no doubt will enjoy catching a glimpse of our new King and Queen.”

The public will be able to view the models at Legoland Windsor’s Miniland attraction from Thursday until November.