Levi Bellfield confesses to Lin and Megan Russell murders, lawyer says

Marsha McDonnell's father Phil, from Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh

A serial killer who murdered a teenager whose father is from Northern Ireland has signed a fresh confession to the murders of Lin Russell and her daughter Megan, a lawyer has said.

Among Levi Bellfield’s victims were Milly Dowler and Marsha McDonnell, whose father is from Co Fermanagh.

Michael Stone is currently serving three life sentences for the murders of Ms Russell (45) and her six-year-old daughter, who were found bludgeoned to death in Chillenden, Kent, in July 1996.

Ms Russell’s other daughter, Josie, then nine, suffered severe head injuries in the attack and the family’s dog, Lucy, was killed.

Stone has always protested his innocence over the attacks.

Last year, Bellfield claimed responsibility for the murders, before later retracting his statement.

However, Stone’s solicitor, Paul Bacon, said that Bellfield has written and signed a fresh confession to the murders.

“It must have taken some courage and considerable soul-searching by Levi Bellfield to have written and signed this confession,” he said.

“It will, hopefully, bring closure to the families involved.

“Now, the police need to respond and investigate these crimes afresh, to affect closure for these families.”

Bellfield’s solicitor Theresa Clark told the BBC that her client “needs to take responsibility”.

She said that he made the confession after engaging with prison psychologists.

“At the end of the day, the instruction from my client is clear,” she told the BBC.

“He’s adamant that he did it.

“My client says, ‘I did it, I need to take responsibility for what I’ve done’.”

It is understood the alleged confession has been referred to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Kent Police referred to a previous statement made by the force, where it said its position on Stone’s conviction remains unchanged.

Bellfield is thought to be the only criminal in UK legal history to be serving two whole-life orders.

He was given a whole life term for murdering Marsha McDonnell (19) in 2003, murdering Amelie Delagrange (22), and trying to murder Kate Sheedy (18) in 2004.

Marsha was bludgeoned to death with a hammer a short distance from her home in Hampton, south-west London.

Her music industry father Phil, from Enniskillen, is a former tour manager for acts including Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Van Morrison, Rory Gallagher and Clannad, who played at her funeral.

Bellfield was already serving his sentence when he went on trial for killing schoolgirl Milly, who was snatched from the street walking home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.

He was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011.

