Lifeboat to become glamping pod after being saved from scrapheap

The former RNLI lifeboat is lowered into Martyn Steedman’s camping site at Mains Farm in Thornhill, Stirlingshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A former RNLI lifeboat has been saved from the scrapheap by a farmer who plans to turn it into a glamping pod.

The 26-tonne Tyne class vessel, which served several stations in its 24 years as a lifeboat, will be put into place in the campsite next to a retired Royal Navy Sea King helicopter.

Farmer Martyn Steedman attracted international interest with his family’s conversion of the helicopter in 2016 and has now offered the aging lifeboat of a new lease of life.

The vessel, formerly known as the Owen and Anne Aisher, but now Prince George, made the final journey on Tuesday when it was transported from Montrose port to Mains Farm, Thornhill, Stirlingshire, and craned into position alongside the helicopter.

Martyn Steedman and Louise Cross with their dog Jaffa aboard the former RNLI lifeboat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The lifeboat was lowered into a large hole, positioned as if in the water, looking out over the horizon.

Mr Steedman said: “We answered a plea from retired RNLI coxswain and mechanic David Buchan to save her from the scrapheap.

“David had read about our Royal Navy Sea King conversion and hoped we could give the lifeboat a new purpose.

“At 14 metres long and nearly five metres wide, she offers great glamping potential and will be a great addition to our agritourism business.

Martyn Steedman with retired RNLI coxswain David Buchan in the front survivors cabin on the boat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We’re delighted to be given the chance to preserve her for future generations and are keen to use the project to highlight the lifesaving work of the RNLI.

“One of our first tasks will be to restore her paintwork to the iconic blue and orange.”

While in service, the lifeboat took part in several notable missions including coming to the aid of the 150-tonne trawler Ross Alcedo, which got into difficulties and almost ran aground off Corbiere, Jersey, after losing power in rough seas in January 1994.

The lifeboat reached the trawler in minutes and managed to get a line attached, before towing her back to St Helier.

The Owen and Anne Aisher also played a vital role in preventing a pollution disaster on the Welsh coast, inspecting the 1,500 tonne oil tanker Blackfriars for signs of pollution after another lifeboat managed to pull it off a beach near Marloes, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, when it was swept ashore in gale force winds on Christmas Eve 1999.

The lifeboat in action at Calshot, Hampshire, in July 2009 (Ivan Barefield/RNLI/PA)

Mr Buchan said: “Although I’m now retired, I’m still involved with the RNLI as a volunteer at Fraserburgh RNLI Lifeboat Station.

“Having started my career on a Tyne Class, I have a great fondness for these vessels and wanted to find the old girl a nice retirement home.

“47-017 Owen and Anne Aisher, now named Prince George, was one of the last of her kind. Launched in 1988, she served as a lifeboat for 24 years.

“While we don’t know her whole history since she retired from the RNLI, we believe she suffered irreparable damage to her hull after toppling off the blocks supporting her onshore.”

With the original build cost in the region of £500,000, the lifeboat would have been deemed an insurance write-off and was sold off for parts in 2013.

The now 35-year-old vessel went on to serve as a donor for pilot boats in the Port of Montrose.

The former lifeboat being lowered into position at its new home (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ross Marshall, Harbour Master of Montrose Port Authority, said: “Over the past six years, Prince George has had a vital role in the maintenance of our pilot boat fleet.

“With sustainability being a key focus for the team here at Montrose, it was important to us to see if she could be repurposed in our efforts to contribute to the circular economy.

“We are glad to see her gain a new lease of life at Thornhill and know that she will highlight the fantastic work that the RNLI does here at our port and around the UK.”

The RNLI hopes the transformation will help raise awareness of the charity’s lifesaving work as it celebrates nearly 200 years of saving lives at sea.

The RNLI said: “This exciting renovation of one of our former lifeboats is a great opportunity for people to experience being on board, but without having to be rescued first.

“We hope that this unique experience will inspire glamping guests to help us continue our vital lifesaving work by making a donation to the RNLI.”