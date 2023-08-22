Lionesses set to arrive home to heroines’ welcome

The Lionesses will come home as World Cup runners-up (Isabel Infantes/PA)

England’s Lionesses are set to arrive back on home soil to a rousing welcome following their World Cup final heartache.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are expected to touch down in the UK on Tuesday after departing from Sydney Airport.

The team’s return comes after they suffered an agonising 1-0 defeat to Spain in the showpiece match on Sunday.

The England team after the final whistle (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Fans clapped and cheered to see the team off from Australia, with players stopping to sign autographs and take pictures.

A similarly proud reception will be waiting for the Lionesses after their run in the tournament drew unprecedented audiences domestically.

An average of 13.3 million people tuned into the final on television, making it the country’s most-watched women’s football match of all time.

That figure was more than two million higher than the previous record set at the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for the squad to be given honours after their World Cup exploits.

The Spain team had already landed back in Madrid on Monday, where they paraded the trophy in front of thousands of fans.