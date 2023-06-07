Live: Duke of Sussex says coverage of split from Chelsy Davy was a ‘bit mean’

The Duke of Sussex arriving at the Rolls Buildings in central London on Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Duke of Sussex is giving evidence in his High Court claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The duke, 38, is suing MGN for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

Earlier, Andrew Green KC for MGN asked the duke if his initial discussions with his lawyers were with a view to bringing his separate hacking claim against News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Harry said he believed there was a discussion about him wanting to put a stop to the “absolute intrusion and hate that was coming towards me and my wife and see if there was any way to find a different course of action, rather than relying on the institution’s way”.

Mr Green asked if he had wanted to bring an action against NGN first and then decided to also sue MGN, to which Harry replied: “No, I believe I filed the claims at pretty much the same time.” Harry added that there was “industrial-scale destruction of evidence on all sides”.

Asked by Mr Green where he had got the idea there was “industrial-scale destruction” from, he replied: “From my legal team.”

The duke said he was not aware there was no existing call data in relation to him, and was then asked if he believed he was being hacked on a daily basis.

He replied: “It could have been happening on a daily basis, I simply don’t know.” Completing his cross examination of the duke, Mr Green asked if he was aware of any evidence which gave “any indication whatsoever” that he was being hacked. Harry replied: “No, that is the … reason why I am here.”

Earlier in his evidence, the Duke of Sussex denied he was “cavorting” with a woman at rugby match at Twickenham in London in March 2009.

Harry challenged the contents of March 2009 Daily Mirror article which alleged he “openly cavorted with his new girlfriend Astrid Harbord” in a hospitality box.

He told the court that he and Ms Harbord were “never in a relationship”, adding: “Everything that was highlighted was not true”.

“I wasn’t cavorting,” Harry said, after Andrew Green KC, for MGN, said he had been in public.

In his written witness statement, the duke said: “This kind of article from the defendant was just embarrassing for me.

“Friends teased me, it created an awkwardness between me and whichever girl was at the subject of the story.”

He said he had been shown six payments to a private investigator relating to Ms Harbord, “which shows that she was of prior interest to the Mirror”.

Asked in court whose mobile phone he thought was hacked, Harry replied: “I’m not sure because the evidence has been destroyed.”

After taking the duke through all of the 33 articles being considered in the case, Andrew Green KC asked him when he first approached solicitors about making a claim against MGN.

Harry said: “I didn’t go to them, I bumped into Mr Sherborne in France. It’s in my book.”

Asked when this meeting took place, the duke said: “It’s referenced in my book, 2018-ish.”

Mr Green asked if, before he spoke to lawyers, he had concerns over any particular articles being the result of unlawful activity.

Harry said: “No, I was never shown anything. It was all contained within the palace.” He added that even if he had been shown anything, he “would not have been allowed” to make a complaint.

Mr Green put to the duke that he has never been able to identify any story in an MGN publication to have come from phone hacking.

Harry replied: “I think that is a question for my legal team. There is hard evidence to suggest an incredible amount of suspiciousness and I believe that burner phones were used extensively.”

When asked if there was a particular voicemail which he believes was intercepted, he answered: “I can’t remember a specific voicemail that I left over the last 20 years.”

Before the lunch break, the Duke of Sussex spoke about “feeling down or frustrated” with his then-private secretary over decisions related to his deployment to Afghanistan.

Harry’s claim against MGN includes complaints over information in a September 2008 People article which reported he had been “banned from going back to war”.

Andrew Green KC, for MGN, told the court the duke had been earlier withdrawn from the conflict after an Australian journalist revealed his location and an American website broke an embargo over reporting where Harry was serving.

“This wasn’t about your private life was it?” Mr Green asked of the People article.

“No,” the duke replied, but added: “Are you suggesting that while I was in the Army that everything was available to the press to write about?”

Mr Green suggested the “well-connected” author of the article would have been able to source information in it.

“It’s suspicious that so much is attributed to a royal source,” the duke said, explaining his private secretary, Jamie Lowther Pinkerton, was someone he spoke to when he was “feeling down or frustrated about decisions being made”.

In his written witness statement, the duke said it was “obvious that MGN commissioned inquiries to obtain private details about me using unlawful means”.

Asked in court why Mr Lowther Pinkerton was not giving evidence in the trial, Harry said he had finished working “within the institution” and “preferred a quiet family life” after settling his own phone-hacking claim against News Group Newspapers.

The Duke of Sussex and his former girlfriend were “not sharing anything with anyone” amid a report she had asked for a “trial separation” in November 2007, Harry told the High Court.

The Daily Mirror article said Ms Davy “reportedly asked for a trial separation in an emotional phone call”.

“I believe that that could be obtained through a voicemail,” Harry told the court, but adding he would be “speculating” when asked if he remembered if either he or Ms Davy had left such a message.

Andrew Green KC, for MGN, said information in the story had been previously reported by other media outlets.

The duke said quotes in the article “are attributed to friends”, adding: “By this point myself and Chelsy were not sharing anything with anyone.”

The Duke of Sussex “never discussed with the Palace” details of his relationship with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy, the High Court heard.

MGN’s barrister questioned Harry about a September 2007 People article that claimed the couple’s relationship was “in crisis after a string of bitter bust-ups”.

Harry told the court the “whole article itself is suspicious”, adding: “I never discussed with the Palace any details of my relationship with my girlfriend.”

Mr Green asked the duke if he was alleging that information in the story came from phone hacking.

“Yes,” Harry said, adding: “I say that everything that has been attributed to a Palace source… was obtained unlawfully.”

“The Palace wouldn’t know this information.”

The duke disagreed with Mr Green’s suggestion a “well-connected source was perfectly prepared” to provide information to the article’s author, with Harry also rejecting the suggestion that his allegations of phone hacking were “total speculation”.

Referring to a December 2007 article about Harry dropping Ms Davy off after she spent the night at Kensington Palace, which included a paparazzi photograph of Ms Davy, Andrew Green KC suggested that was something “anyone could have observed”.

The barrister said there were often photographers outside the palace, to which Harry said: “They were only there for pretty much emergencies or big moments of the royal family – weddings, engagements, hospital visits.”

Mr Green said: “There were there on this occasion.”

Harry replied: “That is why it’s suspicious, my lord.”

The duke added: “This to me is incredibly suspicious, as I say. She spent the night with me, I was dropping her off as close to Kensington high street as I could get without being seen.

“To know that a photographer was there for us, waiting, was highly suspicious.”

The duke said he suspected he had seen the article at the time of publication as he believed his security team would have alerted him to it.

Andrew Green KC, for MGN, asked Harry about part of the Spearmint Rhino story which referred to him going to Mozambique with Chelsy Davy.

Harry said: “I was deeply concerned that would have been published in advance in a Mirror newspaper.”

Mr Green suggested that information had been put in the public domain in a Mail on Sunday article published seven days before which referred to Ms Davy’s father having said the duke was going to Mozambique with his daughter.

Harry said he wouldn’t “go into detail” about that story but that the journalist’s byline on it caused him to think it was “suspicious”.

He added: “But if that is to suggest the distress was somehow reduced, it certainly wasn’t and hasn’t been.”

The duke again described it as a “classic example” of information being placed in the public domain by one media outlet and then journalists from other organisations being instructed to get more information by their editors.

Andrew Green KC, for MGN, turned to the records of payments around the time of the Spearmint Rhino story and asked the duke if he accepted one was made to a freelance journalist.

Harry said: “I’m not entirely sure what those payments are for. Again, most of the evidence has been destroyed.

He added: “One of these payments I accept was probably to someone who worked at the club. That’s what I would do if I was a journalist.”

The duke’s barrister, David Sherborne, briefly interrupted the cross-examination to argue that Mr Green was asking Harry to accept a payment was made for something in particular when there was no evidence of what it was for and it was outside the duke’s knowledge.

Mr Justice Fancourt said Mr Green could not invite the duke to agree something specific happened when there was no evidence to support that, adding: “All you are asking him to do is to comment on what might have happened.”

Mr Green told the court there was a payment to a photographic agency, one to a confidential source and one to Ferrari press agency, before asking Harry if he had reason to believe that any of those related to any unlawful information gathering.

Harry said: “They all are incredibly suspicious. Dean Rousewell is the one who wrote the article, he is not coming to this litigation and I believe he is still employed by Mirror Group.”

An article about the Duke of Sussex breaking up with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy appeared to be “celebrating” their split and was “hurtful”, Harry told the High Court.

His comments came as MGN’s barrister Andrew Green KC turned his questioning to a November 2007 Sunday Mirror article entitled “Hooray Harry’s dumped”.

The story reported that the duke went to west London nightclub Amika and “drowned his sorrows” over the split, with Harry complaining over its alleged use of his private information.

The Duke told the court the article headline “does seem to suggest that people are celebrating”, adding it “is a little bit mean”.

He later said: “‘Hooray Harry’s dumped’ was hurtful to say the least, that such a private moment was turned into a bit of a laugh.”

Referencing a private investigator invoice, Harry said the fact “these payments were referred to as ‘Project Harry’ is incredibly disturbing”.

“The level of surveillance that I was under was quite something,” the duke said.

Mr Green said of the article: “It’s not celebrating the demise of the relationship.”

MGN has said in court documents it does not know what activities the invoice refers to or whether it relates to the story.

The publisher also said information in the story came from a News of the World article on the same day and that there is no evidence of phone hacking.