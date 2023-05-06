Live: Eyes of the world on King’s coronation

After months of planning and preparation, the day of the King’s coronation is here (Hugo Burnand/Royal Household/PA) — © Toby Melville

After months of planning and preparation, the day of the King’s coronation is here.

The eyes of the world are on the UK to see Charles crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Camilla.

9am: The congregation arrives at Westminster Abbey

10.20am: The King and Queen's procession sets off from Buckingham Palace

11am: Charles and Camilla arrive at the Abbey and the coronation ceremony begins

12pm: The King is crowned

1pm: The service ends and Charles and Camilla begin a procession back to the Palace in the Gold State Coach

2.15pm: The King, Queen and other royal family members appear on the Palace balcony for a flypast

7.27amThe coronation has attracted dignitaries from around the globe. The Princess of Wales last night shared a photograph of her with US first lady Jill Biden and Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska.

Kate said it was “lovely” to see the wives of Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky.

7.23amRepublicans who have gathered in Trafalgar Square for a Not My King protest are currently outnumbered by royal fans.

The campaign group Republic hopes between 1,500 to 2,000 people will gather from 8am but by 7am there were only around 30 in attendance.

The group plans for the protest to be visible when the newly crowned King and Queen Camilla pass through Trafalgar Square on their way from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

(Piroschka van de Wouw/PA) — © Piroschka van de Wouw

A large yellow banner has been unveiled with the words “abolish the monarchy”, while badges and T-shirts with the slogan “not my king” are being worn by demonstrators.

Hundreds of royal fans are in front of them facing The Mall in a bid to get a prime spot when the royal procession passes.

Many are wearing Union Jack hats or plastic crowns, while a heavy police presence is also present.

7.20amJenny Pegur and her sister Jane Soper spent £750 to stay at the Hilton in Tower Bridge so they could wake up early and get a good spot along The Mall.

Speaking in St James’s Park, Ms Pegur, who had travelled from Bristol, said: “This is my first royal event. We are never going to see this again. My sister twisted my arm. I’m a bit nervous about the crowds.

“We woke up at 3am and had the taxi booked for 5.45.”

The pair are stocked up on Marks & Spencer sandwiches and rose and pink champagne to drink.

Metropolitan Police officers march along The Mall as they head to their positions (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

Ms Soper added: “I’m proud to be here. I just don’t think people embrace it enough. I just want to embrace being part of history so in 100 years’ time when everyone looks at the photos they will see grandma there.

“I’m proud of King Charles. Who else does a 70-year apprenticeship? Who else has waited so long?”

7.15amThe royal family’s Twitter account has shared a video of the Abbey. The stage is set.

7.11amThe Archbishop of York has arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Stephen Cottrell walked into the church while talking on his mobile telephone at around 6.45am.

A bus carrying men wearing military uniforms, medals and hats, and women with fascinators also arrived at the abbey.

(PA Graphics) — © PA Graphics

7.10amWith a long wait before the coronation procession appears, the crowd at the top of Whitehall is looking for ways to stay entertained.

There were spontaneous cheers and applause as a portable toilet on the back of a flatbed truck made its way down the street towards Westminster.

Crowds begin to gather along The Mall (James Manning/PA) — © James Manning

Minutes earlier, the public had been treated to a team of 13 horses, ridden by military personnel heading in the same direction.

7.07amVeteran Harry Axtell, 63, has travelled down from the Wirral to watch the coronation.

Dressed in his military uniform, Mr Axtell said: “Because I’m a veteran there is a dedicated area at Buckingham Palace. We should have a superb view.

Crowds begin to gather along The Mall ahead of the coronation (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

“I served for Queen and country, now King and country. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. My son is part of the procession helping behind the scenes. He started at 4am this morning.”

6.50amEyes around the world may be on the UK today – but eyes in and around London will be on the skies. That is because a 70% chance of rain could see the flypast this afternoon cancelled.

While the rain will not be “too heavy”, it is going to be “a bit grey, damp and drizzly”, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said yesterday.

Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston also said yesterday there is only a “50/50” chance of the flypast – scheduled to fly over The Mall and Buckingham Palace at about 2.30pm – going ahead if there is rain and low cloud.

6.45amThe viewing areas have already opened along the King and Queen’s procession route, with prime spots up for grabs by revellers desperate to catch a glimpse of Charles and Camilla ahead of the UK’s first coronation since June 1953.

6.35amToday is the start of what is essentially a national three-day celebration of the King’s coronation.

Tens of millions of people from across the Commonwealth and around the world are expected to tune in for the pomp and grandeur in London later.

After months of work, the mammoth preparations are complete. Now it is time to get the party started.