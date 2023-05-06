Live: Famous faces arrive at Westminster Abbey for King’s coronation

After months of planning and preparation, the day of the King’s coronation is here.

Crowds have gathered in London – while millions around the world are tuning in to see Charles crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Camilla.

A string of famous faces have begun to arrive at the royal church, which held the UK’s last coronation – Queen Elizabeth II’s – in June 1953.

10.20am: The King and Queen's procession sets off from Buckingham Palace

11am: Charles and Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey and the coronation ceremony begins

12pm: The King is crowned

1pm: The service ends and Charles and Camilla begin a procession back to the Palace in the Gold State Coach

2.15pm: The King, Queen and other royal family members appear on the Palace balcony for a flypast

9.04amTV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly entered the abbey just before 9am, greeting other guests with waves and smiles.

Wearing morning suits, Ant and Dec grinned and said hello as some members of the congregation in the North Transept gave them a cheer.

The pair are involved with The Prince’s Trust.

9.02amMusician Lionel Richie has arrived for the ceremony too.

Lionel Richie arriving for the coronation (Gareth Cattermole/PA) — © Gareth Cattermole

9amTaoiseach Leo Varadkar said the King’s coronation is a “historic moment” for British people and their friends around the world.

Mr Varadkar is attending the coronation service at Westminster Abbey alongside Irish president Michael D Higgins.

The two men also attended a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday and spoke with Charles and members of the UK Government.

People gather near Trafalgar Square (Piroschka van de Wouw/PA) — © Piroschka van de Wouw

The Taoiseach said: “King Charles and Queen Camilla are long-standing friends of Ireland and King Charles has visited regularly in the past two decades, supporting good bilateral relations, co-operation, peace and reconciliation.

“I expressed my hope that his regular visits will continue into his reign.

“I was pleased to accept the invitation to attend the coronation, alongside President Higgins, symbolising the close neighbourly relations between our two countries.

“This is a historic moment for the British people, for the realm, and for their friends around the world.”8.57amHundreds of people have gathered to protest against the King’s coronation in Trafalgar Square.

Demonstrators waved placards including one with a picture of the Duchess of Sussex with the words “The People’s Princess” and “Not my King”.

Spectators and protesters gather near Trafalgar Square (Piroschka van de Wouw/PA) — © Piroschka van de Wouw

Another had ticked boxes besides the words Coronation Street and coronation chicken but a cross next to coronation of the King.

They are clashing with royal fans who are booing their chants of “not my King”.

8.52amSadiq Khan has entered Westminster Abbey.

The Mayor of London was dropped at the church entrance in a grey Jaguar just before 8.45am.

Sadiq Khan, left, arriving at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA) — © Andrew Milligan

8.51amHaidee Maderazo and her family arrived at 5am after taking the bus to The Mall but are scared they will not be able to see anything because the crowds are already so deep.

The 47-year-old said: “We are looking forward to the procession. We just want to hear what is going on.

Media at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA) — © Andrew Milligan

“I am not sure if we are going to be able to see anything, but we are so delighted to be here and to be part of the history.”

Crowds on the right side of The Mall are now 20 people deep in sections.

8.49amLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose coronation anthem Make a Joyful Noise will be sung today, are at the Abbey.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, centre, and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and wife Lady Madeleine Lloyd Webber at the Abbey (Andrew Matthews/PA) — © Andrew Matthews

8.46amThis is the moment more than 5,000 armed forces personnel arrived at Waterloo after travelling by train to London this morning.

8.43amMembers of the public sitting in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace erupted into cheers after an announcement saying “coronation day is here”.

The stand has around 3,800 seats to host veterans, NHS staff, social care workers and representatives of charitable organisations with links to the royal family.

Guests arriving at Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA) — © Joe Giddens

Meanwhile, standing crowds on either side of the Mall burst into chants of “hip hip hooray”.

8.42amAround 8.30am there were chants of “not my King” from a group of anti-monarchists standing at the edge of Trafalgar Square.

They were met by boos and opposing chants of “God save the King”.

Supporters of campaign group Republic are standing in the middle of the crowd waiting for Charles and Camilla’s procession.

A protestor holds up a placard in Trafalgar Square (Charles McQuillan/PA) — © Charles McQuillan

Many of the campaigners are dressed in yellow waving placards with slogans including “king parasite” and “abolish the monarchy”.

They are shoulder to shoulder with royal supporters bedecked in Union flags, with one waving a banner carrying a photo of Diana, Princess of Wales.

8.41amSinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said she is attending the coronation to “represent the whole community” in Northern Ireland.

Ms O’Neill tweeted: “Today I will attend the Coronation of King Charles III as First Minister Designate.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“My determination is to keep moving forward, and to represent the whole community.

“The political landscape across our island is changing.

“My focus is on building a shared future for all.”

8.40amA military brass band has been on Whitehall playing a rousing tune, followed by several groups of marching soldiers.

The cheerful crowd applauded and someone shouted: “Hey, boys and girls, well done!”

A person taking a photo from a window at Westminster Abbey (Jacob King/PA) — © Jacob King

At about 8.20am, police officers lining the street rotated their position and one particularly chatty officer was waved and applauded as he left.

More people in patriotic clothing have arrived, including three men wearing gold plastic hats and a woman in a Union flag headband.

8.35amAustralian rocker Nick Cave has arrived at the Abbey, walking in alongside former archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams.

Nick Cave, centre, and former archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, right, arrive for the coronation (Jane Barlow/PA) — © Jane Barlow

8.34amChants of “you’re not singing over there” have begun on the right-hand side of The Mall.

A Mexican wave has also started halfway down the road.

Meanwhile, Charles-themed £1 million notes are being handed out to the crowd.

The queues for food and coffee have now reached around 100 people.

8.33amAt the Charles I statue in Trafalgar Square, 28-year-old artist Gideon Summerville is beginning a sketch of the procession route.

He is one of three alumni of the Royal Drawing School tasked with recording the event.

Mr Summerville, who is drawing with chalk and pastels, said his fellow artists are stationed at Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey.

People gather along The Mall (James Manning/PA) — © James Manning

He said: “It is such a massive honour.

“It’s incredibly lucky to be able to capture such an historic moment. It’s great for a young artist to be able to capture it.

“I’m totally indebted to the Royal Drawing School for the opportunity.”

He said the King helped establish the school about 20 years ago.

8.26amInside Westminster Abbey, the church buzzed with noise as the congregation filed in and took their seats.

A rich royal blue carpet – chosen to highlight the regal red, gold and purple robes of the King and Queen – adorned the dais in the coronation theatre.

Guests arriving ahead of the coronation (Jane Barlow/PA) — © Jane Barlow

Stunning flowers in reds, burgundies and yellow golds covered the top of the ornate golden High Altar.

A smiling Dean of Westminster in his vivid red clerical robe was seen hurriedly carrying the holy oil for the anointing down the length of the abbey from the altar through the quire, clutching the precious ornate silver vessel in both hands.

8.25amSinger Nick Cave and actress Dame Emma Thompson have also entered Westminster Abbey.

They filed in shortly after Tory MP Andrea Leadsom and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

Dame Emma Thompson arriving ahead of the coronation (Jane Barlow/PA) — © Jane Barlow

8.22amThe State Standard was erected at Buckingham Palace at 8am.

The flag is flown when the King is in residence at one of the royal palaces.

Final preparations on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Jordan Pettitt/PA) — © Jordan Pettitt

At the same time, a few drops of rain began to fall over the palace.

Rain may not put a stop to the party atmosphere but it could see the flypast at about 2.30pm axed.

8.20amRepublican protesters appear to have been arrested.

Footage posted on Twitter seems to show demonstrators in yellow Not My King T-shirts being arrested by police, with one officer saying: “They are under arrest, end of.”

Tweets from the Alliance of European Republican Movements appear to show the CEO of Republic, Graham Smith, having his details taken and being arrested as part of the police activity.

Republic activist Luke Whiting, 26, told the PA news agency: “Six Republic members have been arrested including the CEO as the demonstration was starting at the edge of Trafalgar Square.

“It is unclear why, potentially it is because one of them was carrying a megaphone.

“It is unclear exactly whether the police are using these new powers and whether they are misusing them to stop protest happening.”

8.12amConservative MPs Sir Graham Brady and Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker are among those to have arrived at Westminster Abbey.

A marching band could be heard in the background as guests entered at around 8am.

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker, right, arriving at Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA) — © Joe Giddens

8.08amIn case you missed it: The Duke of Sussex and Duke of York will not have any formal role at the coronation, Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier.

Harry and Andrew, who are no longer working royals, will attend the coronation but not perform any duties.

8amThree hours to go until the coronation ceremony begins and the crowds in the capital are starting to swell. There is a sense of anticipation among royal fans, who are willing to brave the wet stuff – though the rain has yet to start – to witness history.

7.57amBy 7.30am, there were thousands of people lining Whitehall with flags and wearing Union Jack hats.

One enthusiastic member of the crowd is Helen Mutlu, 54, a food business owner from Clevedon, who is in London with her grandson Theo.

She said: “This country can’t run without royalty behind it. I’ve been to everything I can, I’ve supported the (late) Queen at Trooping the Colour every year.

“I was so upset and cried and mourned for the Queen for months and I’ve only just got over that.”

Mounted police officers on The Mall (Charles McQuillan/PA) — © Charles McQuillan

She added: “My husband complains about my memorabilia all the time. I have a life-size stand-up of the Queen in my lounge – my husband doesn’t like that, he says it’s too big!”

Of the Republic protestors, Mrs Mutlu said: “Absolute lunatics. Just look at other countries with presidents, they haven’t got any organisation.”

7.53amAnita Brook hired a minibus from Oxford to take her family to the coronation.

Wearing a Union Jack dress and a tiara, she said: “We travelled down at 4am and we arrived at The Mall just after 5am.

“We have got ages ranging from 82 to five. We had a little buck’s fizz on the way down.

“We are big royalists, we love it. We are here for every occasion. We were saddened by the funeral.”

Guests arriving at Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA) — © Joe Giddens

The family of 10 have Union Jack umbrellas in case of rain.

Crowds are now 10-deep on The Mall and an announcement has been made asking people to put their tents away to make space.

Those gathered have started singing Sweet Caroline and waving flags.

7.50amPeople attending the coronation service began filing into Westminster Abbey at just after 7.30am.

Dozens poured into the church wearing suits, fascinators, military uniforms and medals and religious clothing.

Sniffer dogs had been patrolling the area shortly before the guests filed in to the Abbey.

They will be seated from 9am after security checks are done.

7.47amFinal preparations are under way at Buckingham Palace, including on the balcony, where the King and Queen will gather with other royal family members at 2.15pm.

They are due to watch a flypast, although the weather could yet see that cancelled.