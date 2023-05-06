Live: King and Queen leave Palace for procession to Westminster Abbey

Charles and Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach in the King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace to their coronation ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA) — © Jordan Pettitt

The King and Queen are on their way to their coronation at Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace.

Charles and Camilla left the Palace for a procession in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach at 10.20am.

A string of famous faces are waiting at the royal church for the ceremony, which will start at 11am.

Rain has started to fall in London, where large crowds have gathered to witness history, while millions around the world are tuning in for the UK’s first coronation since Queen Elizabeth II’s in June 1953.

Rain fails to dampen celebratory mood in London

Several arrests made amid protests

King and Queen leave Buckingham Palace for coronation at Westminster Abbey

Charles set to be crowned at 12pm

10.34am

(PA Graphics) — © PA Graphics

10.33amSeveral foreign royals have arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco arrived just before 10.30am.

10.32amThe King and Queen rounded the side of the Queen Victoria Memorial to begin processing down The Mall at around 10.23am.

From within the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, Charles smiled.

Cheers erupted from a grandstand seating around 3,800 members of the public in front of Buckingham Palace.

(Owen Humphreys/PA) — © Owen Humphreys

Many from the crowd stood and waved as the carriage passed.

Standing crowds on either side of The Mall chanted “hip hip hooray” as the King’s Procession moved down the road lined with Union flags and other flags.

10.31amServicemen and women lining the route around Trafalgar Square are now standing to attention ahead of the imminent arrival of Charles and Camilla on the procession route.

A group of guardsmen, some in red tunics and bearskins, have just made their way through Admiralty Arch before heading down Whitehall.

(Jordan Pettitt/PA) — © Jordan Pettitt

10.29amThe coronation is a “watershed moment” for people to move on from the pandemic, one guest said.

Rhys Mallows, 27, from Cardiff, repurposed his family-run gin distillery, Mallows Bottling, to produce more than one million bottles of hand sanitiser for emergency services during the pandemic.

The married father-of-one was awarded a British Empire Medal in the 2022 royal honours list for his service.

The King and Queen on their way to Westminster Abbey (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

Mr Mallows said: “The coronation is a watershed moment and symbolises moving on from where we were with the virus into that brave new future.”

“This coronation is very different from past ones and represents a more inclusive more diverse future.”

10.25amPrime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived at Westminster Abbey along with his wife at just after 10.15am.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arriving at Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA) — © Joe Giddens

He walked in behind the Union flag as well as representatives from the Commonwealth nations.

10.23amThe King and Queen, escorted by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, left Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

The Adjutant in Brigade Waiting, Colonel Simon Vandeleur, signalled to the Guard of Honour to give a royal salute.

He gave the order at the front centre of the Buckingham Palace forecourt as the front wheel of the Diamond Jubilee Coach crossed the centre arch.

Westminster Abbey awaiting the King and Queen’s arrival (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA) — © Richard Pohle/The Times

Col Vandeleur’s orders also prompted the Royal Marines Band Plymouth to begin playing the national anthem.

The mounted band of the Household Cavalry set off as the first note of “God Save the King” was played.

10.22amThe King and Queen have left Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession on their way to their coronation.

10.18amBuckingham Palace said the colours in the Abbey – the yellow gold of the coronation theatre carpet and the blue carpet in the quire – were not chosen to represent the Ukrainian flag.

But a Palace spokesman described it as a “happy coincidence”.

Westminster Abbey ready for the coronation (Gareth Cattermole/PA) — © Gareth Cattermole

They were chosen to highlight and contrast with the robes of the King and Queen.

10.16amRoyal fans have cheered and shouted “see you later” as Just Stop Oil protesters were removed from The Mall.

Officers were seen carrying protesters from the area while crowds heckled and booed them.

People could be heard saying “what a waste of time” as the protestors were removed.

Other royal fans stood on bollards, chairs and lampposts to try to get a good view of soldiers marching down The Mall.

10.14amThe Diamond Jubilee State Coach, drawn by six Windsor Grey horses, has arrived at Buckingham Palace to collect the King and Queen.

Meanwhile members of the Mounted Division of the Household Cavalry have lined up to the entrance of The Mall ahead of the procession, known as the King’s Procession, to Westminster Abbey.

10.12amRoyal superfan Heidi Porter, 46, brought her Pomeranian dogs Peanut and Coco to Hyde Park to celebrate the coronation.

Ms Porter, a childminder from Epsom, Surrey, brought the three-year-old dogs in a vintage Balmoral pram, the same type used by the late Queen when Prince Charles was born.

The trio were dressed in red, white and blue, with Ms Porter wearing Union flag boots.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach is accompanied by the Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry as it arrives at Buckingham Palace (Owen Humphreys/PA) — © Owen Humphreys

She said: “The royal family are so important to me. They’re our family, everyone’s family in the UK.

“I’m hoping to get an invite to Buckingham Palace later with these two in the pram.

“I love it, it’s such a momentous day.”

10.09amThe Household Cavalry rounded the side of the Queen Victoria Memorial and came to a stop at the top of the Mall.

Members of the public sitting in a grandstand nearby were warned not to wave flags or throw items to avoid disturbing the horses.

Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, arriving for the coronation (Toby Melville/PA) — © Toby Melville

10.08amCommons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has arrived at Westminster Abbey.

He walked in behind a House of Commons officer carrying the ceremonial mace.

10.04amMr Larsen said: “I wanted to see the coronation and peacefully protest on the sidelines in a respectful manner.

“All we had was a Just Stop Oil T-shirt and an orange flag and that’s enough to be detained by the police and searched.”

He said police found him using AI facial recognition cameras being tested at the coronation.

Anti-monarchy protest material being confiscated in central London (@Labour4Republic/PA) — © Labour for a Republic

Mr Larsen said: “We saw a line of police in front, turned around, saw a line of police behind, they dragged me away, even though I said I didn’t want to go with them.

“They searched me, they found nothing on me.”

He added: “I’ve been told repeatedly that I’m being detained as long as it takes.”

10.03amA Just Stop Oil protester was carried out of the crowd and searched by police on Whitehall.

Ben Larsen, 25, wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, said he was there to see the coronation and peacefully protest.

Grinning at police officers, he told them they had not found anything during their search.

A police officer told him: “You need to educate yourself on what peaceful protest is.”

10.02amSacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, said the human rights group had been concerned about Metropolitan Police statements about its “low tolerance” of protests ahead of the coronation arrests.

He said in a statement: “We need to see what details emerge around these incidents but merely being in possession of a megaphone or carrying placards should never be grounds for a police arrest.

“Peaceful protest is clearly protected under international human rights law and it’s been worrying to see the police this week making numerous statements about their ‘low tolerance’ for disruption at the coronation.

Armed police officers patrol The Mall (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

“We’ve recently had the introduction of extremely draconian legislation outlawing ‘disruptive’ or ‘noisy’ protests, which has given the police excessive – and highly subjective – powers and seriously damaged people’s right of free speech and public assembly.

“The coronation shouldn’t become yet another excuse for undermining people’s basic human rights in this country and we’re awaiting more details over these concerning reports of arrests.”

10.01amArmed service personnel have gathered in front of Buckingham Palace ahead of the procession to Westminster Abbey.

Rain started to fall steadily as members of Army, Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force stood in front of the palace.

10amArchbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby looks ready to anoint and crown the King and Queen, who are due to leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey in about 20 minutes.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA) — © Andrew Milligan

9.56amHuman rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, who was with the anti-monarchy protesters, has said on Twitter: “Police arrest peaceful anti-monarchy protesters & have erected giant barriers to obscure pro-republic banners. Right to freely protest suppressed. Shame!”

9.55amProtest group Just Stop Oil said approximately 13 demonstrators have been arrested on The Mall.

A spokeswoman for the campaign group said five demonstrators were also arrested at Downing Street.

She told the PA news agency the group’s plan was “only to display T-shirts and flags”, adding: “This is a dystopian nightmare.”

9.54am

US first lady Jill Biden has arrived at Westminster Abbey.

US first lady Jill Biden, right, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden (Andrew Matthews/PA) — © Andrew Matthews

9.51amThe UK director of Human Rights Watch has criticised the arrest of protesters in London.

Yasmine Ahmed said: “The reports of people being arrested for peacefully protesting the coronation are incredibly alarming.

Protesters in Trafalgar Square (Gareth Fuller/PA) — © Gareth Fuller

“This is something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London.

“Peaceful protests allow individuals to hold those in power to account, something the UK Government seems increasingly averse to.”

9.50amThe ceremonial route has been lined by 45 half companies from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Airforce.

Ahead of the King setting off from Buckingham Palace, the Foot Guards of the Household Division lined the Mall, the Royal Navy lined the Admiralty Arch, the Royal Marines lined Trafalgar Square and the Royal Air Force were stationed on Whitehall and Parliament Square.

Coldstream Guards marching along The Mall (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

The street liners were placed at five pace intervals along the procession route – with each half company comprising of one officer and 20 other ranks.

9.49amThe Duke of York was driven down The Mall in a state car.

Parts of the crowd in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace booed as Andrew went past.

Crowds in Trafalgar Square take shelter from the rain (Piroschka van de Wouw/PA) — © Piroschka van de Wouw

9.41amServicemen and women from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines are also getting into position on the Trafalgar Square side of Admiralty Arch, just as the rain increases.

They are lining the route Charles and Camilla will take in less than an hour’s time on their way to Westminster Abbey.

(PA Graphics) — © PA Graphics

9.40amMilitary personnel have begun lining the roads around Westminster Abbey.

They started to form into position just before 9.30am.

9.37amThere’s an uptick in excitement near Trafalgar Square as a military band makes its way up Whitehall to turn into the Mall towards Buckingham Palace.There are cheers and lots of flag waving from the crowd – some of whom have been waiting for more than three hours – as the band passes by playing a medley of upbeat tunes.

People wearing rain ponchos in the grandstand opposite Buckingham Palace (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

The noise from the band and crowd is drowning out chants from protestors.

9.36amThe mood quietened in the packed Westminster Abbey as the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, dressed in white tie and tails or black dresses, began to sing.

Their dramatic renditions were greeted afterwards with applause.