Liz Truss defends her failed bid to boost growth during time as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has admitted her plan to abolish the 45p top rate of income tax was a “bridge too far”, as she otherwise dug in in her defence of her failed bid to boost growth.

In her first interview since she was forced out of No 10, the former prime minister said she was maybe “trying to fatten the pig on market day” with the policy, as she vowed to continue to make the case for tax cuts.

Ms Truss repeated many of the arguments made in her 4,000-word article in The Sunday Telegraph, including accusing the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) of restraining fiscal policy.

“The OBR and its position is taken very seriously by the market, so it effectively constrains what the Government can do,” she told The Spectator magazine.

“It’s very important that forecasts are honest, but I think we have ended up in a place where they’re done so separately of government that it ends up driving fiscal policy.”

There should be “more discussion around the assumptions that are being made in the models”, with the Government being more involved in “creating the forecast”, Ms Truss said.

Ms Truss’s brief premiership lasted just 49 days as she was forced to quit after then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts panicked the markets and tanked the pound.

Ms Truss said she did not regret going for the top job.

But asked whether she would want to be prime minister again, she answered: “No.”

She said: “I definitely want to be part of promoting a pro-growth agenda. I definitely want to carry on as an MP. I’m positive about the future of Britain and I’m positive about the future of the Conservative Party. I think we need to start building more of a strong intellectual base.

“But I’m not desperate to get back into Number 10, no.”

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng announced the biggest raft of tax cuts for half a century in their mini-budget, but were quickly forced to climb down over their plan to scrap the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

Asked if she regretted putting in the plan to abolish the 45p top rate of income tax, Ms Truss said: “Well, we could all think different things with hindsight, and perhaps it was a bridge too far.

“But I’m not convinced that it was a magic bullet, that everything would have been fine if we hadn’t done that, because I thought it was quite significant that after there were more market wobbles and we reversed the 45p tax decision relatively soon, we were essentially forced to reverse the position on corporation tax. So although, maybe it was a step too far, who knows?”

She continued: “Was I trying to fatten the pig on market day? Maybe. There’s a long history of failing to make the case — and that’s what I’m thinking now. I’m thinking, how can we make that argument?

“Because it certainly isn’t going to make our country successful in the long term having ever-higher taxes, always having the argument that you can’t cut. It’s never a ‘good time’ to cut the top rate of tax, that’s the reality.”

The mini-budget triggered turbulence in the financial markets, sending the pound tumbling, forcing the Bank of England’s intervention and pushing up mortgage rates.

But Ms Truss suggested it was “unfair” to blame her for soaring mortgages, saying there was a “specific issue around the time” of her mini-budget related to problems with pension funds.

The former prime minister also said she had not been warned of the risks to the bond markets from liability-driven investments (LDIs) – bought up by pension funds — which forced the Bank of England to step in to prevent them collapsing as the cost of government borrowing soared. © Evening Standard