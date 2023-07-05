London Marathon hopefuls to find out if they were lucky in ballot for 2024

The ballot results for the 2024 TCS London Marathon will be released on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The ballot results for a place in next year’s TCS London Marathon will be sent to hopefuls on Thursday after a record 578,374 people asked to take part.

It is the first time that more than half a million people have applied to participate in a marathon, breaking the previous world record of 457,861 which was set pre-pandemic in 2019 by applicants for the 2020 London Marathon.

Results from the random draw will be sent throughout Thursday with the first emails bringing joy, disappointment, or perhaps relief, from 9am.

Next year’s event takes place on April 21, 2024 and the charity of the year is Samaritans.

People who miss out on a ballot place can still take part if they secure a place by agreeing to fundraise for a charity.

The 2024 TCS London Marathon #MyWay also gives participants the chance to earn a medal by completing 26.2 miles on a course of their choice, anywhere in the world, on Sunday April 21.

The fancy dress outfits worn by some runners always entertain spectators at the London Marathon (James Manning/PA)

Event director Hugh Brasher said: “This year’s TCS London Marathon was an amazing day, full of positivity and joy, which inspired a world record number of people to apply for the 2024 event, meaning an incredible 578,374 people will be anxiously awaiting tomorrow’s results. We wish everyone the very best of luck.

“For those that are successful, your journey to the 2024 TCS London Marathon begins tomorrow.

“If you did not get the result you wanted, there are still plenty of ways you can have an unforgettable marathon experience in 2024 including taking on the TCS London Marathon for charity, taking part in the TCS London Marathon #MyWay, which allows you to run the event anywhere in the world on April 21, or by taking part in the Brighton Marathon on Sunday April 7, which London Marathon Events started organising this year.”