Lord Mountbatten's Sligo housekeeper dies aged 97

The Prince of Wales met Philomena Barry, who was the housekeeper of his great-uncle Lord Mountbatten, on his visit to Donegal Town

Lord Mountbatten's housekeeper at Classiebawn Castle in Co Sligo Philomena Barry has died at the age of 97.

Her sons, John and Pat, were at her bedside in Mullaghmore in Co Sligo when she died earlier on Saturday, according to RTE.

Mrs Barry (née Lockhart) attended the memorial service to mark the 40th anniversary of the Mullaghmore explosion in August.

It commemorated the incident in which four people, including Lord Mountbatten, were killed by an IRA bomb, planted on his fishing boat.

In her later years, Ms Barry had kept in touch with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall by post following their royal visit in 2015.

She worked as the head housekeeper at Classiebawn Castle where the Mountbatten family holidayed every summer.

Her funeral mass will take place in Mullaghmore on Monday.