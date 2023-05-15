Lost dog from Scotland found in Ballymena one year after it was stolen

A stray dog found in Ballymena has been safely returned to its ecstatic owner – one year after it was stolen in Scotland.

Last week, Enforcement Officers at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council were alerted to a stray dog in the Doury Road area of the town.

On scanning the Bichon Frisé’s microchip, the officers realised that little Issy, along with her brother Diego, had been reported stolen last year.

In May 2022, the then four-month-old pups were taken from their front garden in Glasgow, leaving their owner devastated.

Having given up hope of ever seeing her beloved dogs again, Isabella Roden was stunned to receive a call from the council’s Nigel Devine telling her little Issy was safe and well – albeit 140 miles from home, across the Irish Sea in Northern Ireland.

Mr Devine was able to find Ms Roden’s contact details from Issy’s microchip.

Ms Roden said: “Receiving the phone call from Nigel was incredible and I could not quite believe it.

“Since then I have done nothing but think of my Issy coming home.

“Seeing the photos of her that Nigel sent has put my emotions all over the place and I still have hope that Issy’s brother Diego may also one day be returned to me.

“I am so grateful to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for their vigilance.”

Issy’s story featuring on the BBC – Council’s Nigel Devine and Issy’s owner Isabella Roden

With the assistance of P&O Ferries, Nigel travelled to Scotland on Saturday to personally reunite Issy with Isabella.

He said: “I was delighted to be able to bring Issy back home to Isabella who was just so amazed and thankful to get her wee dog back after all this time.

“It is unbelievable that a wee stray found in Ballymena had been taken from Scotland but it just shows how important it is to microchip pets and to report it immediately should they be lost or stolen.

“I’m determined to do my best to track down Diego next and hopefully get him back to Isabella too.”

Prior to setting sail for Scotland, Issy was treated to a free pampering session by local dog groomer Christine Higgins of G8way Grooms, so she was looking her best heading home.

The council has urged all dog owners to ensure both their dog licence and microchip details are up to date.